Dairy Queen goes to court over Blizzard name
A federal judge in St. Paul is hearing arguments this week in a lawsuit by International Dairy Queen Inc. that accuses...www.redlakenationnews.com
A federal judge in St. Paul is hearing arguments this week in a lawsuit by International Dairy Queen Inc. that accuses...www.redlakenationnews.com
come on now DQ. that's spring water. it has nothing to do with ice cream, cakes or any dessert for that matter. it's a totally different product!
they really should have thought about this before naming their icecream treat after a geological event. this is going to be an uphill battle
Guess we can only say "snow storm" now, otherwise we face getting tried in court and possibly sued for "damages" of saying... you know... the other word. Better alert the media!
Comments / 15