Dairy Queen goes to court over Blizzard name

Cover picture for the articleA federal judge in St. Paul is hearing arguments this week in a lawsuit by International Dairy Queen Inc. that accuses...

Lavenia Pitts
9d ago

come on now DQ. that's spring water. it has nothing to do with ice cream, cakes or any dessert for that matter. it's a totally different product!

Dangly Bits
9d ago

they really should have thought about this before naming their icecream treat after a geological event. this is going to be an uphill battle

Tyfani Kitchenmaster
8d ago

Guess we can only say "snow storm" now, otherwise we face getting tried in court and possibly sued for "damages" of saying... you know... the other word. Better alert the media!

