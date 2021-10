Game Information: San Jose State (7-10-1, 4-5-1) at Fresno State (8-6-3, 6-3-1) Where Fresno, Calif. (Fresno State Soccer Stadium) SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose State women's soccer is set to put a bow on the 2021 regular season Thursday evening against rival Fresno State. The match is the Spartans' last chance at making a bid for the Mountain West Championship Tournament. With 13 points, the Spartans need to defeat the Bulldogs and have either UNLV or San Diego State lose their final match to clinch one of the six spots in Boise.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO