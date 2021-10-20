1 in 4 third graders last spring would've been held back based on recommended cutoff score

Almost one-fourth of Alabama third graders tested last school year would have been held back based on the cutoff score in reading recommended to take effect in 2022.

State Superintendent Eric Mackey said an advisory panel recommended a cutoff score of 452 on the reading portion of the Alabama Comprehension Assessment Program (ACAP) to determine if third graders are proficient in reading. Under the state's 2019 Literacy Act, third graders not reading at grade level beginning with testing next spring will be held back.

Although the state school board won't vote on the recommended score until next month, Mackey said school districts will be notified of the recommendation so they can begin preparations.

“We’ll have to tell them that no cut score has been set yet, but in order to meet the deadline set by the Legislature, we had to choose a number, so we’re going to run it based off the recommendation of 452,” Mackey said.

State Rep. Terri Collins, R-Decatur, sponsor of the Literacy Act, agreed with the recommendation set forth by the advisory committee.

"I felt like it was a very good choice for Alabama right now," Collins said. "It sets a high bar, but it sets an achievable bar."

Third graders not testing as proficient on reading on the ACAP taken in spring 2022 can still earn promotion after attending remediation programs given in the summer. There will be an assessment test given at the end of the program that students will have to score proficient on to advance to the fourth grade.

Another option teachers have is to build portfolios in the summer to track the students' progress. If students show that they have mastered reading skills, then they will be allowed to advance.

Students with developmental disabilities or who are English language learners can be exempted from retainment.

Students now in fourth grade whose scores as third graders were used for guidance in determining the cutoff score are not affected by the Literacy Act.

Mackey said 23% of students tested as third graders in the spring would not have met the 452 cutoff score. The advisory board said that 780 would be considered a perfect score.

The advisory panel also considered scores of 469 and 435 for the cutoff, but Mackey said the panel used the middle score because it wanted a score that would challenge third graders but not overwhelm them.

He said 33% of students would have tested below the top score of 469 and 15% would have been below 435.

There were 51,236 third graders in the state that took the ACAP test in the spring.

According to the advisory panel, 3% to 5% of third graders are normally retained yearly in the state.

Mackey said the reading scores for each school district have not been released yet.

“The reading scores for that subtest have already been loaded into a data base,” Mackey said. “As soon as I tell them to hit the switch, they’re going to be able to generate a report for every district that tells them how many students they have” on different levels.

The Legislature voted earlier this year to delay implementing the Literacy Act because of the pandemic, but Gov. Kay Ivey vetoed the legislation in late May, making the third-grade holdback requirement effective for the 2021-22 school year.

