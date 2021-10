Opening Night for the Los Angeles Lakers did not go according to plan as they lost to the Golden State Warriors, 121-114. Russell Westbrook’s debut in the Purple and Gold was a forgettable performance as he managed a measly eight points, five rebounds and four assists. The star guard looked out of place on several possessions and when he did have the ball in his hands, he struggled with his shot and turnovers.

NBA ・ 8 DAYS AGO