Soccer

AFC Asian Cup qualifiers to be single round robin ties in centralised venues

By Reuters
ESPN
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe final round of qualifiers for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup will be changed from the home and away format to single round-robin ties and played in centralised venues due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Asian Football Confederation said...

global.espn.com

chatsports.com

Carli Lloyd Earns Her Final USWNT Call-Up

For the last time, Carli Lloyd has been called in for a U.S. women's national team camp. Lloyd is one of 21 players who will convene before a pair of friendlies against South Korea, which will bring an end to one of the more illustrious careers in USWNT history. Lloyd has 314 caps and can wind up with 316 if she appears in the matches in at Sporting Kansas City's Children's Mercy Park (Oct. 21) and Minnesota United's Allianz Field (Oct. 26). Regardless, she'll wind up with the second-most caps and third-most goals in U.S. history (her 134 international goals are 24 fewer than Mia Hamm, who is second to Abby Wambach; eclipsing that number in two games is asking a bit much, even for Lloyd).
SOCCER
NBC Sports

USMNT World Cup qualifying schedule

The path for the USMNT to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar is underway with their full schedule for CONCACAF’s hexagonal octagonal round of qualifying below. Most notably, USMNT vs Mexico is set for Nov. 12 (matchday 7), at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. The table is set up perfectly...
MLS
BBC

2022 T20 World Cup qualifying: 'Fantastic' Jersey aim for next round

Jersey coach Neil MacRae says his side will stay focused as they edge close to the next stage of qualifying for the 2022 T20 World Cup. Having beaten Germany by four runs on Friday, they crushed Italy by 41 runs on Saturday and defeated Denmark by five runs a day later in Spain.
WORLD
The Independent

Emma Raducanu secures first victory since becoming US Open champion

Emma Raducanu won for the first time since her stunning US Open success as she made it through the first round of the Transylvanian Open.Raducanu, with her Romanian father in her box, is playing what must feel like a home tournament in Cluj even though it is behind closed doors, and she will have enjoyed herself after coming from behind to beat Polona Hercog 4-6 7-5 6-1.It was just her second match since that astounding win in New York last month and she has finally been able to end the anomaly of being a grand slam champion without a...
TENNIS
albuquerqueexpress.com

AFC Women's Asian Cup a stepping stone for young girls, says Bala Devi

New Delhi [India], October 20 (ANI): The impending football fever in India is fast approaching as today marks the three-month countdown for Asia's flagship tournament for women's football - AFC Women's Asian Cup India 2022, set to commence on January 20 next year. The best 12 teams from the continent...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Birmingham Star

Youngsters take inspiration from SAFF triumph ahead of AFC U23 Qualifiers

Dubai [UAE], October 22 (ANI): Indian national team regulars Lalengmawia Ralte and Suresh Singh Wangjam, who were among the four members of the Blue Tigers' victorious South Asian Football Championship (SAFF) squad, will take inspiration from that win for the upcoming AFC U-23 Asian Cup Qualifiers. The duo has brought...
SOCCER
chatsports.com

AFC U23 Asian Cup: List of winners (2013-2020)

The Indian U-23 national team have already travelled to UAE (United Arab Emirates) to take part in the 2022 AFC U-23 Asian Cup qualifiers. The main event will take place in Uzbekistan from June 1 to June 19, 2022. 15 teams will make it to the final tournament from the qualification round and join the host nation. Then they will be divided into four groups and two teams from each pool will progress to the knock-out stage.
SOCCER
goal.com

2022 AFC U-23 Asian Cup qualification:: Indian U23 national team squad, fixtures, results

All you need to know about India U23 national team's 2022 AFC U-23 Asian Cup qualification participation... After winning the SAFF Championship with the senior national team Igor Stimac has set his sights on the 2022 AFC U-23 Asian Cup qualification. India will play their first match against Oman on October 24 at the Fujairah Stadium, in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates.
SPORTS
World Soccer Talk

Qatar opens fifth 2022 World Cup venue

Doha (AFP) – Qatar inaugurated on Friday its fifth stadium for the 2022 World Cup, welcoming thousands of spectators who have either recently recovered from coronavirus or have been vaccinated. The launch of the Al Thumama stadium, 12 kilometres (7.5 miles) south of the capital Doha, comes as the Gulf...
FIFA
Soccer
World
Qatar
China
Sports
goal.com

Road to 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup: India wrap up friendlies in Sweden

The Indian women's team have played six friendlies in the month of October... The Indian women's senior national team, under the tutelage of Thomas Dennerby, have last played a couple of friendlies against Swedish Dammalsvenskan - top tier - sides in Sweden. Following a month-long camp at Jamshedpur, the Indian...
UEFA
BBC

Scottish Cup: Auchinleck Talbot v Hamilton among third-round ties

Auchinleck Talbot will attempt a Scottish Cup upset against Hamilton Academical after being drawn at home to the Championship side in the third round. Talbot, of the sixth-tier West of Scotland Premier League, reached the fifth round three seasons ago and took Arbroath to a replay in 2019-20. In the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Birmingham Star

Blue Tigers victorious against Oman in AFC U-23 Asian Cup Qualifiers opener

Dubai [UAE], October 25 (ANI): India U-23 team defeated Oman 2-1 in their opening fixture of the AFC U-23 Asian Cup 2022 Qualifiers at the Fujairah Stadium in Dubai, UAE on Sunday. Rahim Ali (6') converted an early penalty, before Vikram Partap Singh (37') doubled the lead to earn a...
FIFA
goal.com

AFC U-23 Asian Cup Qualifiers: Rahim Ali and Vikram Pratap on target as India churn out a 2-1 win against Oman

Igor Stimac's men put a professional display to stifle Oman in their campaign opener... The India U-23 side registered a comfortable 2-1 victory over Oman in the AFC U-23 Asian Cup Qualifiers on Sunday evening at the Fujairah Stadium in Fujairah. The Indian team got off to a flying start as they broke the deadlock in the sixth minute through Rahim Ali and doubled the lead in the 38th minute when Vikram Pratap Singh shot the ball home with accuracy.
SPORTS
chatsports.com

Preston v Liverpool: How to watch and follow Carabao Cup fourth-round tie

The 7.45pm BST kick-off at Deepdale will be shown live on Sky Sports in the UK. Supporters outside the UK should check with local broadcasters for live coverage. Highlights of the tie, plus a full replay, will be available for LFCTV GO subscribers from 1am BST (UK and Republic of Ireland) and midnight (rest of the world).
PREMIER LEAGUE

