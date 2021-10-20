Rec areas closings

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
oilcity.news

Casper Parks & Rec: Aquatic Center leisure pool to remain closed

CASPER, Wyo. — The leisure pool at Casper’s Family Aquatic Center will remain closed pending repairs, a Friday announcement from the Casper Parks & Recreation division said. Closure of the pool was announced on October 20, with officials explaining that the pool will be closed temporarily for an unforeseen mechanical...
CASPER, WY
News Channel Nebraska

Four local recreation areas closing for season later this month

BEATRICE - The Lower Big Blue Natural Resource District (NRD) is closing four recreation areas for the season later this month. On October 28, Big Indian Recreation Area, located southwest of Wymore, Swanton Wildlife Management Area, north of Swanton, Walnut Creek Recreation Area, near Crete, and Willard L. Meyer Recreation Area, just east of Tobias, will all close for the season. The sites will remain open for hunting, fishing, trapping, and hiking, via foot traffic only, and will have specific entrances.
BEATRICE, NE
Wicked Local

Area town halls, schools closed due to the storm

WAREHAM – All Wareham town offices are closed today due to the storm. Wareham schools are also closed. The ORR school district has also cancelled all classes. Marion Town Hall is closed. Mattapoisett Town Hall is closed except for essential employees, as are the Mattapoisett COA and Library. Rochester Town Hall and annex buildings are closed.
WAREHAM, MA
San Angelo LIVE!

Popular College Hills Area Park to Close for Months

SAN ANGELO – Beginning Monday, Nov. 1, the playground area at Unidad Park, located at the corner of Vista Del Arroyo Drive and College Hills Boulevard, will be closed for renovations until spring 2022. The playground area at this site was last renovated in 1998. The overall age and wear...
SAN ANGELO, TX
Lincoln Journal Star

Lincoln-area restaurant closing down

An award-winning local restaurant is closing its doors. Prairie Plate, which is about 5 miles northwest of Waverly, said on its Facebook page that it will be ending its 8½-year run at the end of the month. Prairie Plate is a farm-to-table restaurant that grows most of the produce it...
WAVERLY, NE
KIVI-TV

Hagerman rest area closed after recent vandalism incidents

HAGERMAN, Idaho — After a recent string of vandalism, the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) has closed the Hagerman rest area until further notice, according to a news release. Within the last month, ITD says three separate incidents have resulted in substantial damage to the facility. “Our toilets, sinks and mirrors...
HAGERMAN, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Sinks, Toilets Smashed, Hagerman Rest Area Closed

HAGERMAN, Idaho (KLIX)-A rest area along U.S. Highway 30 near Hagerman had to be shut down because of extensive vandalism recently. The Idaho Transportation Department announced the Hagerman Rest Area will be closed until further notice after three separate incidents of vandalism. “Our toilets, sinks and mirrors have been both stolen and destroyed beyond repair in the men’s and family assistance restrooms,” said Shawn Webb, ITD’s South-Central Idaho Facility Manager in a prepared statement. The cost of the damage is not yet known, but is believed to be extensive.
HAGERMAN, ID
kmmo.com

AREA BRIDGE ALONG THE MISSOURI RIVER IS SCHEDULED TO BE CLOSED

The Missouri Department of Transportation has closed the center section of the Missouri River Bridge, along Highway 5 and 40, in Boonville for repairs this week. According to a press release, there are 11-foot lanes going both north and south for regular traffic. However, the bridge is closed for large machinery and wide loads.
MISSOURI STATE
Syracuse.com

Central NY traffic alert: Flooding closes area roads

Syracuse, N.Y. — Several roads around Central New York are closed Tuesday because of flooding caused by heavy rainfall. LaFayette: All lanes on Interstate 81 near exit 15 were closed at about 3:24 p.m. because of the flooding, according to a Department of Transportation traffic alert. All lanes on U.S....
MANLIUS, NY
Only In Northern California

The Creepy Abandoned Theme Park In Northern California You Have To See With Your Own Eyes

Theme parks are supposed to be full of fun, laughter, and thrills. After all, that’s why they were constructed in the first place. However, plenty of theme parks have perished over the years for some reason or another. In fact, there’s a creepy abandoned theme park in Northern California that not many people are aware […] The post The Creepy Abandoned Theme Park In Northern California You Have To See With Your Own Eyes appeared first on Only In Your State.
GUERNEVILLE, CA
q13fox.com

Interstate 5 rest areas close north of Seattle due to trash

SEATTLE - The Washington State Department of Transportation has closed five rest areas north of Seattle along Interstate 5 because of excessive trash, vandalism and a staffing shortage. Rest areas closed Friday in both directions at Smokey Point between Marysville and Arlington and both directions at Custer, north of Bellingham,...
WASHINGTON STATE

