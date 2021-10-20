Rec areas closings

BEATRICE - The Lower Big Blue Natural Resource District (NRD) is closing four recreation areas for the season later this month. On October 28, Big Indian Recreation Area, located southwest of Wymore, Swanton Wildlife Management Area, north of Swanton, Walnut Creek Recreation Area, near Crete, and Willard L. Meyer Recreation Area, just east of Tobias, will all close for the season. The sites will remain open for hunting, fishing, trapping, and hiking, via foot traffic only, and will have specific entrances.
