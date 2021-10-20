CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thank You to Bloodmobile Participants

pawneenews.com
 9 days ago

Volunteer donors are the only source of blood for those in need. As hospitals...

www.pawneenews.com

theameryfreepress.com

To the Editor: Thank you, Amery Community!

The Amery Woman’s Club recently completed the Fall 2021 Community Blood Drive together with the American Red Cross. This latest drive collected 107 pints of blood over 2 days. Every pint of blood can save up to 3 lives, so your generous donations of 107 pints helps as many as 321 patients in need! To quote our Red Cross liaison,
AMERY, WI
oberlinathletics.org

Thank YOU!!

The Softball program would like to thank everyone who supported their Breast Cancer Awareness T-shirt Fundraiser. The proceeds from this event will support the Softball Program and a Donation will be made to the Marie Johnson Memorial Scholarship Fund. “You never know how STRONG you ARE until STRONG is ALL YOU HAVE”
ADVOCACY
thereminder.com

Thank you, Wilbraham

On behalf of the Friends of Wilbraham Seniors Inc., I want to sincerely thank our hundreds and hundreds of members, supporters, and volunteers who persevered in this long, arduous journey to have our own Wilbraham Senior Center. This new, larger home will now be able to meet the needs of our growing senior population today and tomorrow. Your dedication and tenacity helped make the difference to keep this dream alive.
WILBRAHAM, MA
signalscv.com

Quilts donated to local veterans as ‘thank you’ for service

As a symbol of comfort and appreciation of their sacrifice for their country, local veterans were wrapped in handmade Quilts of Valor Sunday. Donna Kiger and George Allard of the Quilts of Valor Foundation presented quilts to 10 members of Vietnam Veterans of America, each of which was personalized for each of the receiving veterans.
STEVENSON RANCH, CA
Itemlive.com

Letter: Thank you, Councilor Gould

To the editor:  The City of Peabody is extremely fortunate to have Tom Gould on the City Council and as a community leader.   His accomplishments and generosity of time, money The post Letter: Thank you, Councilor Gould appeared first on Itemlive.
PEABODY, MA
Newswise

An old drug saves lives of COVID-19 patients

Embargoed by The Lancet until Wednesday, 27 October, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. EDT. Newswise — Hamilton, ON (Oct. 27, 2021) – An inexpensive repurposed drug called fluvoxamine can save the lives of COVID-19 patients and cut hospital admissions by up to 30 per cent, says a study co-led by McMaster University.
fox40jackson.com

Blood clot symptoms to look out for

In the United States, blood clots claim a life every six minutes. While people of all ages can be affected, there’s good news: With proper care, it’s preventable. The risk of deep vein thrombosis (DVT), a clot in a deep vein, usually in the lower leg, thigh or pelvis, does increase with age.
centraloregondaily.com

Increased emergency SNAP benefits continue in November

Most Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive emergency allotments in November. The federal government has approved emergency allotments every month since March 2020. This gives SNAP recipients additional support during the COVID-19 pandemic. In November, roughly 398,400 SNAP households will receive about $63 million in...
Vice

'Lightworker' Who Said COVID Vaccines Harm the Spirit Hospitalized With COVID

Magenta Pixie, a beloved and widely followed New Age figure in the United Kingdom who says that she channels a “divine intelligence” known as “the White Winged Collective Consciousness of Nine,” has been hospitalized with COVID-19, according to Telegram updates from her husband and daughter. In recent months, Pixie has often discussed her opposition to COVID vaccines, using coded language in which she likens them to poison apples and urging her followers to think twice before “eating the pie.”
Post-Bulletin

Letter: Thank you to everyday heroes

I'm still meeting "my heroes" and some I may never meet to personally say thank you to, so I'm trying to reach out to as many as I can this way. On Sunday, Sept. 5, I had a heart attack while attending a service at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. The quick call for help, action and teamwork of folks trained in CPR and the church having a defibrillator allowed me the opportunity to be alive and say thank you to many folks now. Their quick action allowed me to hear them say, "We shocked your heart, the ambulance is just about here and everyone here is praying for you." What a wonderful message to wake up to.
ROCHESTER, MN
WREG

Foster homes feeling the impact of COVID

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Throughout the pandemic, we have talked a lot about the shortages as a result of the impact of COVID-19. Well, another industry that is continuing to feel the impact is foster homes and adoption agencies. A new study revealed more than 120,000 children have lost a parent or guardian during the pandemic, impacting […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Nature.com

The search for people who never get COVID

An international team of researchers want to find people who are genetically resistant to SARS-CoV-2, in the hope of developing new drugs and treatments. You have full access to this article via your institution. Imagine being born naturally resistant to SARS-CoV-2, and never having to worry about contracting COVID-19 or...
Sentinel

Thank you for support of Out of the Darkness

Suicide is a national public health crisis in the United States and the nation’s 10th leading cause of death and the 11th leading cause of death in Pennsylvania. American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) works to bring together suicide prevention advocates to prioritize suicide prevention and mental health. Locally, the...
MIFFLIN, PA
Monroe Evening News

Thank you for supporting Walk to End Alzheimer’s

Thank you, Lenawee! On Oct. 3, 2021, the 10th annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s took place on the beautiful campus of Adrian College. To say that we are proud of the support and generosity from our friends and families would be an understatement. The day was started with overcast skies...
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
Blue Springs Examiner

Thank you to community for police support

Jason Petersen, president, Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge No. 1. On behalf of the members of Independence Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 1, I want to extend thanks and appreciation to all the citizens who showed support in our recent time of loss. The tremendous care and sorrow you displayed was impactful to all of us.
INDEPENDENCE, MO

