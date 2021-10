Corporate Australia has of late become a strong voice for more action on climate change. Earlier this month the Business Council of Australia, which represents the nation’s 100 biggest companies, declared its support for the federal government committing to halving its greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, and net zero emissions by 2050. “Business is leading,” says the report arguing this case. “Domestic and international companies are rapidly adopting net zero and ambitious internal decarbonisation targets.” That report goes on to say that among the top 200 companies listed on the Australian Stock Exchange – the ASX 200 – net-zero...

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO