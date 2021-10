Nicollet County officials say candidates can begin filing next month for an open position on the county board of commissioners. County representatives say the filing period will begin November 16th and conclude on November 30th to fill the position of Denny Kemp, who passed away in September. The county says the special general election is scheduled for February eighth, but if three or more candidates file for the open seat, state law requires a primary to be held. If three or more candidates file by November 30th, a primary will be held February eighth and the general election will take place April 12th. The district three term expires January sixth of 2025. District three covers precincts one, two and three in North Mankato.

NICOLLET COUNTY, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO