Tuscaloosa, AL

SGA vote requires timely publication of Senate dockets

By MEET THE EDITORS
Crimson White Online
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Student Government Association unanimously passed an act last Thursday to publish the Senate’s docket prior to meetings on the SGA website. This is the first time SGA meeting schedules have been...

cw.ua.edu

College Media Network

17 SGA senators suspended for constitutional violation

Seventeen Student Government Association senators have been suspended until the end of 2021 for voting and passing an amendment to the Special Recall Election Code — which the SGA Justice Department deemed a constitutional violation. The decision came from Attorney General Nadiia Hutcherson, who is taking a leave of absence...
CONGRESS & COURTS
KIVI-TV

Caldwell School board votes to continue mask requirement

CALDWELL, Idaho — Another Treasure Valley School District has extended its mask requirement. On Thursday, the Caldwell School Board of Trustees voted to keep masks in place while approving some conditions that will trigger to revisit the requirement. The board approved to revisit the mask mandate when one of these...
CALDWELL, ID
Louisville Cardinal

Student Government Association Hosts SGA Senate Town Hall

Many U of L students are problem solvers, looking to solve issues that they see in their daily lives while on campus, but aren’t sure where to start. The Student Government Association wants to fix this through their first SGA Week, during which they hosted a series of town halls to explain to interested students how they can get involved and make an impact.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Mining Journal

Public notices the focus of Senate bills

MARQUETTE — Michigan newspapers are getting some good news. Last week, the Michigan Senate unanimously passed SB 258 and SB 259, called the Newspaper Modernization Bills, which allows for a variety of ways of publishing public notices. Lisa McGraw, public affairs manager for the Michigan Press Association, hosted a roundtable...
MARQUETTE, MI
Local
Alabama Government
Tuscaloosa, AL
Education
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
Government
Local
Alabama Education
dailyeasternnews.com

CAA vote to reduce required credit hours

Eastern will now be in line with other state universities’ requirements for residency hours now that the Council of Academic Affairs has lowered the number from 42 to 30. As well as aligning with other standards, the new requirement is designed to be more friendly to transfer students. It would also be beneficial to students who have been involved in the military during their time in college.
COLLEGES
Missoulian

Senate Dems aim to start debate on voting bill

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has scheduled a debate to begin Wednesday on voting rights legislation, known as the Freedom to Vote Act. The push for an overhaul comes as Texas and other states are putting in place new voting laws that critics argue are a return to Jim Crow-style restrictions making it difficult to cast ballots, especially in Black and minority communities.
CONGRESS & COURTS
dailyeasternnews.com

CAA to vote on changes to residency hour requirements

The Council on Academic Affairs will be meeting to vote on a proposal that, if approved, will lessen the number of residency hours required at Eastern during its meeting at 2 p.m. on Thursday. The council will be meeting in the Witters Conference Room of the Booth Library. Residency hours...
COLLEGES
Daily Collegian

SGA discusses misleading vaccination statistics at town hall and senate meetings

On Wednesday evening, misleading vaccination statistics, the Survivor’s Bill of Rights and academic policy updates were all discussed at the first Student Government Association town hall meeting of the semester and at the weekly SGA meeting that ran immediately after. During the town hall meeting, the student body came and...
AMHERST, MA
Detroit News

Michigan Senate votes to block school mask, vaccines requirements

Lansing — The Republican-controlled Michigan Senate approved bills Tuesday that would attempt to block broad requirements for students to wear masks or to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The four-proposal package passed in party-line votes of 19-15 as federal regulators consider whether to authorize vaccines for children under the age of...
LANSING, MI
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Voting protection bill blocked in Senate

As negotiations continued over President Biden’s infrastructure and social spending plans, a stalemate in the Senate blocked a Democrat-backed voting protection bill this past week. This comes as several states are changing laws to limit access to polls, reduce mail-in voting and redraw congressional maps. Judith Browne Dianis, executive director of Advancement Project, joins.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Crimson White Online

SGA budget totals $355,000 for 2022

The Student Government Association has approved a $355,730 operating budget for 2022. This year’s budget is about 33% lower than last year’s, but the SGA only spent about 70% of last year’s budget. The SGA allocated funds to 21 subsidiaries and causes, including the executive general fund and the Financial...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
mediaite.com

JUST IN: Senate Republicans Block Voting Rights Bill

Senate Republicans voted against a motion to begin debate on voting rights legislation. The motion required 60 votes to proceed, but every single Republican voted against it. The final vote was 49-51. The 51st vote was from Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), so that he could bring the bill back...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
dailyeasternnews.com

Student Senate to vote on 3 new RSOs

After meeting quorum last week, the first to meet quorum since Sept. 26, Student Government has three new emergency bills on the agenda to approve for registered student organizations. The first emergency bill is for a student organization named Majorettes. The second emergency bill is for a Creative Writing Club...
COLLEGES
Crimson White Online

SGA delays special senate elections

The Student Government Association Elections Board has moved a special election for five open senate seats — originally scheduled for Oct. 19 — to Tuesday, Nov. 30. One seat is open for the College of Commerce and Business Administration, two seats are open for the School of Law and two seats are open for the graduate school.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Central Michigan Life

SGA votes in favor of an Academic Senate quarantine accommodations resolution

Several guest speakers gave presentations to promote their organizations during the Student Government Association meeting on Monday, Oct. 25. Following the presentations, SGA voted in favor of a resolution for faculty to better accommodate students who are quarantining. The resolution was drafted by CMU's Academic Senate Executive Board . Though...
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI
