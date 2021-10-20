SGA vote requires timely publication of Senate dockets

Electronic cigarette use is at epidemic proportions. Most concerning is the exponential increase among youth. Although there has been some recent decline in e-cigarette use among high school students, use increased by 135 percent between 2017 and 2019. Currently, nearly 20 percent of high school students partake in “vaping” with these electronic nicotine-delivery devices. Youth e-cigarette use is actually now higher than tobacco use. In 2019, 4.5 percent of adults used e-cigarettes regularly, and 37 percent of adult e-cigarette users also smoked traditional cigarettes. Regrettably, Indiana has one of the highest vaping rates in the nation.
Comments / 0