At least 34 dead after floods in north India

By Alasdair Pal
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW DELHI (Oct 20): At least 34 people have died following days of heavy rains in the north Indian state of Uttarakhand, the state's chief minister said, as rescuers continued work to free those stranded on Wednesday. Aerial footage of...

