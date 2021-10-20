At least 34 dead after floods in north India

Members of Ecuador's influential indigenous movement blocked roads Tuesday to protest fuel price hikes as the country, in the midst of a state of emergency, battles challenges on multiple fronts.
Protesters used rocks and burning tires to disrupt traffic in five of Ecuador's 24 provinces, including Pichincha, of which the capital is Quito, according to the government's public security agency.
"We made this (protest) call to reject everything the national government is imposing," Julio Cesar Pilalumbo, one of the organizers, told AFP at a roadblock in Zumbahua in central Ecuador.
"We will resist and we will not give in to any repression," he added.
