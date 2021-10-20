CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snap up exotic hibiscus, tropical plants at fall fest

Florida Weekly
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe James E. Hendry Chapter of the American Hibiscus Society will be among the vendors at the Fall Garden Festival at the Edison and Ford Winter Estates. The chapter will be selling 300 hybrid hibiscus...

fortmyers.floridaweekly.com

kusi.com

Belmont Park’s Fall Fest is in full swing

Fall Fest is back at Belmont Park. They have special seasonal events, fall treats, live music and a pumpkin patch (open daily) as well as the return of Go Karts. Fall Fest runs until November 14. Friday nights at Belmont Parks Fall Nights, they will have live acoustic music and local craft beer on tap from 5pm-8pm. Every Sunday at 5pm, they are offering free trick or treating in the park. Costumes are highly encouraged for people of all ages. On October 30th , is a Trunk of Treat event at 5pm. It’s also Kids Free October so Belmont Park is offering specials on tickets: For the month of October, buy 1 Adult Belmont Park Combo Wristband and get 1 Belmont Park Jr. Combo Wristband free! The free Jr. Combo Wristband only applies to kids 14 and under. Plus, with a purchase of any Park Pass, you can add on the “Jack O’ Pass” that allows unlimited access to the pumpkin patch, one mini pumpkin, and one session of pumpkin decorating.
LIFESTYLE
Watauga Democrat

Farmers Market to host Fall Fest Oct. 26

BOONE — The King Street Market is will host Fall Fest Tuesday, Oct. 26. Fall is finally here and at the market, this looks like lots of new seasonal produce, crisp air and celebrating Halloween. Fall Fest Activities include, a themed photo booth, locally-grown pumpkin painting, games like pumpkin ring...
BOONE, NC
Picayune Item

Fall planting season is approaching!

Assistant extension professor of landscape architecture with the Mississippi State University Extension Service. Although this time of year may find you more focused on preparing for the upcoming holidays, you may wish to consider harnessing the energy of your soon-to-be visiting relatives to help you dig a few holes for some new plant additions to your landscape during these fall and winter months.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WCIA

Fall bulb planting tips

Most gardeners aren’t thinking about spring flowers right now, but it’s the perfect time to plant bulbs that will flower in early spring. o They provide early spring beauty when most of the garden is bare. o They are an important food source for pollinators early in the season. •...
lafayette.edu

Fall Fest: Pumpkins, Llamas, and Bull Rides

Lafayette Activities Forum hosted its annual Fall Fest on the Quad, which featured pumpkin painting, a petting zoo, food, and music Twitter. Photography by Adam Atkinson and Kwasi Obeng-Dankwa ’23. Related Stories. Event Focuses on Helping Students Thrive. Spring Music Festival on the Quad. Leave a Reply. Your email address...
EASTON, PA
doorcountydailynews.com

Caring for your plants in the fall

The busy and extended gardening season is winding down, but the task of protecting and maintaining your outdoor plants is as important as ever. Before the first frost, Larry Maas of Maas Floral & Greenhouse in Sturgeon Bay recommends that combo planters on your deck be brought inside the house. Some plants can be saved for inside by repotting. He offers tips on what should be done after the first frost of the season.
STURGEON BAY, WI
Telegraph

Chili fans fill Alton for fall fest with zest

ALTON — Cooks and connoisseurs got fired up about their favorite concoction on Saturday as the Downtown Alton Chili Cook-off had dozens of chefs vying for bragging rights and the coveted Silver Ladle trophy. The scents of secret spices wafted between the decorated booths at The Lovejoy on Piasa Street...
ALTON, IL
Red and Black

Fall Fest 2021 promotes campus sustainability

With stylish outfits and tasty produce, fall is the best season to start incorporating sustainability into one’s life. Fashion and farming are two industries that have developed to become more environmentally aware, and with this year’s Fall Fest, students were able to learn how to sustainably dress and cook for the season.
ATHENS, GA
Door County Pulse

Avery Burress Wins Fall Fest Derby

The morning air was still crisp when the first young racer, Hudson Bridenhagen, took a seat in his derby car for the pre-race weigh-in during the revival of the Fall Fest Derby Race. It had been nearly 20 years since the festival’s last derby race – a pause brought on...
MOTORSPORTS
Elkin Tribune

Wine Fest returns with perfect fall weather

YADKINVILLE — The skies looked threatening early in the day but it was the perfect fall temperature and wine lovers were thrilled for the return of the Yadkin Valley Grape Festival in Yadkinville on Saturday. Karen Nivens, from Charlotte, has made it a tradition to bring along her group of...
YADKINVILLE, NC
YourErie

Fall Fest concludes at Gridley Park

The Fall festivities were in full swing at the annual Downtown Fall Fest at Gridley Park on October 24th. The festival began at 11 a.m. with some live music, food trucks, and 30 vendors. Some of the live music came from Skylar Otto, Smith Music, Mambo, and Matty and the Pickles. The vendors at this […]
FESTIVAL
fox9.com

House plants with fall flair

There's not much left to do in the garden for the year, so keep yourself busy with some new house plants! Garden Guy Dale K brought his favorite plants with fall flair.
GARDENING
veronews.com

Coming Up! Maze craze just part of Country Side fall fest fun

You’ve got an opportunity for some great old-fashioned fun at CountrySide Family Farms’ Fall Festival and Maze, which runs through this Sunday, Oct. 31. The 20-acre farm is the place to get lost in a towering corn maze, settle back with your sweetie on a hayride, let loose in the Barnyard Ball Zone, take a ride on the Orange Blossom Train, stroll the Pumpkin Patch, play the Giant Tic Tac Toe or Chess games, stroll through an Old Florida nature trail, Rubber Ducky Races and so very much more. There’s even a zip line and a Hillbilly Hootenanny. And, hidden among the Corn Maze are riddles called “Cornundrums” which can win you bragging rights. Children ages 2 to 5 can give it a try in the festival’s new Kiddie Maze. There will be tons of food like El Sid Tacos, house-made guac and chips, farm-made pizza, salads, burgers and more. Leave room for the downhome sweets like Key Lime Pie, Big Cinnamon Buns, Donna Sue’s Pecan Pie and much more. Don’t forget the Flashlight Nights where you can bring your own flashlight and explore that corn maze. All stations have hand sanitizer and regular cleaning schedules. Masks are not required. Tickets purchased online start at $12.95 plus tax. Tickets purchased at the gate start at $15.95 plus tax. All tickets subject to handling fees. Children 2 years of age and younger are admitted free of charge. The Festival and Maze hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30 and Sunday, Oct. 31. Flashlight Nights run 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, and Saturday, Oct. 30. Countryside Family Farms Fall Festival & Maze is at 6325 81st Street, Vero Beach. For more information, call 888-550-5745 or visit CountrySideCitrus.com and click onto “Visit the Farm.”
VERO BEACH, FL
pilot.com

Fall Fest at Kalawi Farm

Kalawi Farm in Eagle Springs is sponsoring its annual Fall Fest through Oct. 31. Activities include a hay ride, corn maze, jump pillows, slides, a mini maze, playground and pumpkin patch. The farm is located on N.C. 211 in Eagle Springs. Photos by Pilot staff photographer Ted Fitzgerald. Welcome to...
EAGLE SPRINGS, NC
longislandadvance.net

Fall Fest a foodie fav’ with Chili & Chowder Contest

Main Street was sans motor vehicles this past Saturday as the chamber of commerce helped ring in the pumpkin-spiced season with its eighth annual Fall Festival. Eventgoers were invited to participate in the annual Chili & Chowder Contest, which garnered delicious entries from downtown restaurants. Additionally, an autumnal seasonal beer tasting brewed up some new fall favorites.
FOOD & DRINKS
Finger Lakes Times

Star Cider celebrates the season with Fall Fest this weekend

CANANDAIGUA — Star Cidery owner Cortni Stahl loves all things fall, so much that the Canandaigua business is hosting its first Fall Fest this weekend. “It’s a celebration of the harvest season, a celebration of fall,” said Stahl, the principal cidermaker at Star. Her husband, Adam, and brother-in-law, Nathan are the other owners of the business, which has grown from a small operation in Clifton Springs to a popular tasting room and cidery on Route 364 in the span of just a few years.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
wesleyan.edu

Fall Harvest Celebrated with Middletown Community at Pumpkin Fest

During Long Lane Farm’s annual Pumpkin Festival, members of the Wesleyan and Middletown communities learned about local organic farming and food politics while enjoying free veggie burgers, hot cider, vendors, live music, and various crafts, including pumpkin painting. The organic, student-run farm has celebrated its fall harvest at the festival...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
longislandadvance.net

Angels of LI hosts Fall Fest

Angels of Long Island hosted its yearly Fall Festival and Trunk-or-Treat in back of the Hagerman Fire Department. The nonprofit organization, which operates the Angels of Long Island thrift shop in East Patchogue, collected more than 200 nonperishable food items for its outdoor food pantry. The festival brought out vendors and local organizations, including the Kiwanis Club of Sayville. Plus, a dozen cars lined up, handing out candy from their decked-out trunks, in a tradition known as trunk-or-treating. All proceeds from the event go to support families in crisis within the local community, according to Debra Loesch, the founder of Angels of Long Island.
EAST PATCHOGUE, NY

