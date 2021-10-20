Snap up exotic hibiscus, tropical plants at fall fest

You’ve got an opportunity for some great old-fashioned fun at CountrySide Family Farms’ Fall Festival and Maze, which runs through this Sunday, Oct. 31. The 20-acre farm is the place to get lost in a towering corn maze, settle back with your sweetie on a hayride, let loose in the Barnyard Ball Zone, take a ride on the Orange Blossom Train, stroll the Pumpkin Patch, play the Giant Tic Tac Toe or Chess games, stroll through an Old Florida nature trail, Rubber Ducky Races and so very much more. There’s even a zip line and a Hillbilly Hootenanny. And, hidden among the Corn Maze are riddles called “Cornundrums” which can win you bragging rights. Children ages 2 to 5 can give it a try in the festival’s new Kiddie Maze. There will be tons of food like El Sid Tacos, house-made guac and chips, farm-made pizza, salads, burgers and more. Leave room for the downhome sweets like Key Lime Pie, Big Cinnamon Buns, Donna Sue’s Pecan Pie and much more. Don’t forget the Flashlight Nights where you can bring your own flashlight and explore that corn maze. All stations have hand sanitizer and regular cleaning schedules. Masks are not required. Tickets purchased online start at $12.95 plus tax. Tickets purchased at the gate start at $15.95 plus tax. All tickets subject to handling fees. Children 2 years of age and younger are admitted free of charge. The Festival and Maze hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30 and Sunday, Oct. 31. Flashlight Nights run 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, and Saturday, Oct. 30. Countryside Family Farms Fall Festival & Maze is at 6325 81st Street, Vero Beach. For more information, call 888-550-5745 or visit CountrySideCitrus.com and click onto “Visit the Farm.”

