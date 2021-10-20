CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Asian stocks mixed after Wall Street rises for 5th day

Frankfort Times
 9 days ago

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets were...

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Frankfort Times

Asia shares mixed amid signs of optimism on global economy

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were mixed Friday, amid recent signs of optimism about the global economy, including recent rallies on Wall Street. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 recovered after falling in morning trading to finish up 0.3% at 28,892.69, as investors mostly took a wait-and-see attitude ahead of the nationwide parliamentary elections Sunday.
MARKETS
The Independent

Asian shares pull back, chilled by decline on Wall Street

Asian shares fell Thursday after a retreat on Wall Street as banks and health care companies pulled the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average back from their latest record highs. Shares fell in most major regional markets and oil prices also declined.In Seoul the Kospi edged 0.2% higher, to 3,030.56, after Samsung Electronics reported its highest quarterly profit in three years thanks to continued robust demand for its computer memory chips. Samsung’s dual strength in parts and finished products has allowed it to flourish during the pandemic as millions of people were forced to work at home....
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asian Stocks#Wall Street#Hong Kong#Shanghai#Seoul#Ap
CNBC

HSBC sees opportunity in beaten down Chinese stocks

HSBC's Herald van der Linde sees opportunities now to buy Chinese stocks "at reasonable valuations." Speaking with CNBC's "Street Signs Asia" on Tuesday, Van Der Linde said investors should be buying Chinese stocks. Elsewhere in the region, the strategist said Southeast Asia's markets also "look pretty good" as the Covid...
STOCKS
IBTimes

Most Asian Markets Rise After Wall St Record, Earnings In Focus

Asian markets mostly rose on Tuesday following fresh records on Wall Street, with healthy corporate earnings overshadowing ongoing concerns about inflation, while progress in Washington on Joe Biden's big-spending economic plans also provided support. However, a fresh virus outbreak in China, where more than four million have now been put...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
Country
South Korea
Place
Asia
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Place
Tokyo, JP
FXStreet.com

US Stocks Forecast: Wall Street mixed as US yields take the spotlight

The S&P 500 added 17.14 points, or 0.38%, to end at 4,536.77. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 6.25 points, or 0.05%, to 15,121.68. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 157.95 points, or 0.45%, to 35,615.26. The S&P 500 and the Dow were moving towards record highs on Wednesday following strong forecasts...
STOCKS
WSOC Charlotte

Asian shares rise after technology-powered rally on Wall St

Asian shares were higher Friday after technology companies powered the biggest gain on Wall Street since March. All major regional indexes advanced, with Tokyo gaining 1.8%. Taiwan shares jumped 2.4% on news that computer chip maker TSMC upgraded its profit outlook. TSMC, the world's biggest chip maker, climbed 4.7%. Its...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

S&P 500, Nasdaq end at records as stocks shake off third-quarter GDP slowdown

Stocks ended higher Thursday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite closing at records as investors shook off data showing U.S. economic growth slowed sharply in the third quarter. A strong run of corporate earnings continued. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose around 239 points, or 0.7%, to finish near 35,729, according to preliminary figures. The S&P 500 advanced around 45 points, or 1%, to end near 4,596, topping its previous record close set on Tuesday. The Nasdaq Composite ended near 15,448, surging 213 points, or 1.4%, to exceed the record close set on Sept. 7. The U.S. economy grew at an annualized rate of 2% in third quarter, according to an initial reading of gross domestic product for the period. That marked the slowest growth rate since the 2020 recession and was far weaker than expectations of 2.8%, slowing from 6.7% in the second quarter.
STOCKS
NBC San Diego

U.S. Stock Futures Fall as Apple, Amazon Decline on Disappointing Earnings

Stock futures slipped in early morning trading Friday as shares of major technology companies suffered following disappointing earnings reports. Futures on the tech-focused Nasdaq 100 dropped 0.8%. S&P 500 futures shed 0.5% and Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were 45 points lower. Amazon shares dropped 4.9% in premarket trading after...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Rent the Runway receives warm Wall Street reception, as stock opens 9.5% above IPO price

Rent the Runway Inc. received a warm reception on its Wall Street debut, as the fashion rental company's stock opened 9.5% above the initial public offering price. The Brooklyn-based company said overnight that it raised $357.0 million as its upsized IPO of 17.0 million shares priced at $21 a share, at the top of the expected range. The stock's first trade on the Nasdaq was at $23.00 at 11:52 a.m. Eastern for 1.7 million shares. At that price, the company was valued at about $1.4 billion. The upbeat opening for Rent the Runway's stock comes on a day of relative investor disdain for IPOs, as the Renaissance IPO ETF slumped 1.3% in midday trading while the S&P 500 eased less than 0.1%.
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Dow closes 266 points lower, halts string of gains as Nasdaq ekes out 3rd straight rise and Treasurys log steepest yield slide in 3 months

The Dow and S&P 500 closed lower Wednesday, ending a string of gains for the equity benchmarks that have been mostly rising to all-time highs on the back of upbeat quarterly results from American corporations. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 266 points, or 0.7%, at about 35,491, the S&P 500 index closed 0.5% lower at 4,552. The Nasdaq Composite Index finished the session nearly unchanged at 15,236, as a retreat in yields for the 10-year Treasury note and the 30-year Treasury bond hit lows not seen since July 19, according to Dow Jones...
STOCKS
techstartups.com

Blackstone CEO warns: ‘A real shortage of energy’ and ‘high energy prices will likely cause social unrest around the world’ as renewable energy fails to meet rising energy demands

As we reported yesterday, many countries are now turning back to coal as renewables fail to meet the increasing energy demands, causing skyrocketing electricity prices in Europe and blackouts in countries like China and Lebanon. Now, it appears the energy crisis is about to spread to the rest of the world.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Retiring top general says US has done 9 tests of hypersonic weapons while China does hundreds

China’s growing military prowess is “stunning” and its advancement in the area of hypersonic missiles is a matter of grave concern, a top US general said on Thursday.“In the last five years, maybe longer, the United States has done nine hypersonic tests. In the same time, the Chinese have done hundreds,” Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General John Hyten said. “Single digits versus hundreds is not a good place.”“Now it doesn’t mean that we’re not moving fast in the development process of hypersonics. What it does tell you is that our approach to development is fundamentally different,”...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy