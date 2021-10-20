CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

China one and five year LPR both left unchanged at 3.85% and 4.65%

By Follow Following
FXStreet.com
 9 days ago

US yields have risen 6-7bps in the 5y to 30y tenor. This has halted the downslide in the Dollar, particularly against low-yielding currencies such as JPY, CHF, and EUR. Despite the market pricing in two full hikes by the Fed by 2022 end, the Dollar has not strengthened as much as...

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

Related
FXStreet.com

GBP/JPY struggles at 156.50 amid risk-on market sentiment, after BoJ meeting

The British pound recovered from Wednesday’s losses, but the upside move was capped due to a lack of follow-through. The market sentiment is upbeat, boosting risk-sensitive currencies except for the GBP. GBP/JPY: Tilted to the upside from a technical perspective, but price action reflects exhaustion in the recent upside move.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD consolidates gains above 0.7500 ahead of Aussie Retail Sales

AUD/USD prints mild losses after refreshing three-month high. Market sentiment worsens amid an absence of US stimulus deal. Softer US GDP, ECB announcements dragged down USD despite firmer Treasury yields. Australia Q3 PPI, Retail Sales for September can direct immediate moves ahead of US Core PCE Inflation data. AUD/USD struggles...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lpr#Treasury Department#Inflation#Yuan#30y#Chf#Eur#Fed#Canadian#G10#Nifty#Asian#Ois#Usd Inr#Cnhinr#Usdinr
Reuters

Canadian economy likely flat in September, August GDP up 0.4%

OTTAWA, Oct 29 (Reuters) - The Canadian economy was most likely flat in September, following a gain of 0.4% in August, with third quarter annualized GDP likely rising 1.9%, data showed on Friday. As of September, Canada's GDP remains about 1% below pre-pandemic levels, Statistics Canada data showed. The Bank...
ECONOMY
raleighnews.net

China greenlights five ChiNext IPOs

BEIJING, Oct. 24 (Xinhua) -- China's securities regulator has approved the initial public offering (IPO) registration of five companies on the country's NASDAQ-style ChiNext board. Jiangsu Zeyu Intelligent Power Co., Ltd., Sichuan Discovery Dream Science & Technology Co., Ltd., Ningbo Homelink Eco-iTech Co., Ltd., Guangzhou Huayan Precision Machinery Co., Ltd....
ECONOMY
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Hong Kong Stocks Lead Gains in Asia as China Keeps Its Benchmark Lending Rate Unchanged

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific were largely higher in Wednesday trade as China kept its benchmark lending rate unchanged. The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong rose 1.31% by the afternoon, leading gains among major markets in the region. Mainland Chinese stocks edged higher, with the Shanghai composite hovering above...
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

PBOC keeps one-year loan prime rate steady at 3.85%

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) is out with the latest statement, announcing that it has maintained the one-year loan prime rate (LPR) at 3.85% for the 18th month in a row at its October fixing. Meanwhile, the five-year LPR was also left unchanged at 4.65% in October. The Chinese...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
Country
China
FXStreet.com

Euro: Best day in 5 months (US GDP overshadows ECB)

EUR/USD logged its best day in 5 months as US GDP overshadowed the European Central Bank’s monetary policy announcement. According to the latest report, the U.S. economy grew by only 2% in the third quarter, which was the weakest pace of growth since the pandemic induced global shutdown in second quarter of 2020. That was when GDP dropped a staggering -31.2%. Economists were looking for GDP growth of 2.8%, which is a significant slowdown from last quarter’s pace but 2% misses all of the marks. Business investment, government spending and trade contributed to the decline but consumer spending had the most significant impact on growth. Supply chain disruptions hampered product availability, while concerns about the Delta variant reduced activity in restaurants, factories and stores. With the market fully pricing in taper by the Federal Reserve, today’s GDP report confirms that Chairman Powell will most likely downplay rate hikes next week. Earlier this month, he said point blank, “I do think its time to taper and I don’t think its time to raise rates.” We firmly expect the Fed Chair to repeat this line at next week’s FOMC meeting. The U.S. dollar sold off across the board in the NY session.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Equity markets trade mixed

Asia Market Update: Equity markets trade mixed, Nasdaq FUTs drop after earnings from Apple and Amazon; AU 3-yr yield continued to move above the RBA’s target amid no unscheduled bond buying; Evergrande said to make debt payment. General trend. - KDDI, Japan Tobacco, Murata Manufacturing. - Hang Seng has remained...
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: Bulls break the 200-day EMA, eye $1,830s

Gold is trying to move through the 200-day EMA as the US dollar drops. ECB sound the inflation concerns which sends EUR higher across the board. US rates and DXY are in focus while US GDP disappoints and easy growth is in the rear-view mirror. The price of gold has...
BUSINESS
Birmingham Star

China ups crackdown on private sector; launches new 'Five Year Governance Plan'

Beijing [China], October 29 (ANI): With the launch of the new "Five Year Governance Plan" by President Xi Jinping's Communist Party, Beijing has renewed its crackdown season on the private sector. Chinese Communist Party has significantly increased the censorship from technology giants to the entertainment business and far beyond its...
CHINA
The Independent

European consumer prices hit highest level in over 13 years

Consumer prices across the 19 European Union countries that use the euro currency have spiked to the highest level in over 13 years. Eurostat the European Union's statistics agency, said Friday that inflation across the bloc rose to 4.1% in the year through October. That's up from September's equivalent rate of 3.4% and represents the highest annual increase in inflation since July 2008, when inflation was also 4.1%.Inflation in the 19 countries, like elsewhere in the world, has been spiking higher in recent months as the global economy starts to rebound from the coronavirus pandemic. The spike is...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD: Softer USD cover Brexit wounds near 1.3800, focus on US Core PCE Inflation

GBP/USD grinds higher following the biggest daily jump in over a week. France detains UK ships, Britain summons French ambassador with readiness to retaliate. Softer US GDP, ECB announcements dragged down USD despite firmer Treasury yields. Risk catalysts can entertain ahead of Fed’s preferred inflation gauge’s release. GBP/USD reacts to...
BUSINESS
Reuters

U.S. consumer spending rises solidly in September; inflation stays hot

WASHINGTON, Oct 29 (Reuters) - U.S. consumer spending increased solidly in September, but was partly flattered by higher prices as inflation remained hot amid shortages of motor vehicles and other goods in the face of global supply constraints. The Commerce Department said on Friday that consumer spending, which accounts for...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

WTI fades bounce off two-week low amid mixed concerns

WTI struggles to hold the previous day’s rebound amid quiet markets. Cautious sentiment ahead of US Core PCE inflation data, absence of US stimulus deal test recovery moves. Softer USD, hopes of firmer energy demand favor bulls. WTI drops back towards the $82.00 threshold, down 0.40% intraday around $82.15 amid...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy