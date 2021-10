Price levels fall down to $1.98 level. Cardano price analysis confirms decline. Support at $2.04 has been crossed. The price has dropped on a drastic level today as the bears took charge of the market once again as per Cardano price analysis. After the continuous imbalance in the price movements, the price has been lowered up to the $1.988 level. The bears are thus maintaining their lead at present, after making a huge difference in the price ratio. It can be expected that the cryptocurrency might face further loss in the upcoming hours as well.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO