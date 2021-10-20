CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Currencies

EUR/USD faces some near-term consolidation – UOB

By Pablo Piovano
FXStreet.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to FX Strategists at UOB Group, EUR/USD could attempt some consolidation ahead of a probable move to 1.1680. 24-hour view: “We highlighted yesterday that ‘the bias is on the upside but EUR is unlikely to break the major resistance at 1.1640’. While...

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

Related
actionforex.com

EUR/USD Mid-Day Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1583; (P) 1.1605; (R1) 1.1624; …. EUR/USD recovers today but stays below 1.1668 temporary top. Intraday bias remains neutral first. On the upside, break of 1.1668 will target 55 day EMA (now at 1.1688). Sustained break there will be a sign that larger correction from 1.2348 has completed. Stronger rally would be seen to 1.1908 resistance for confirmation. On the downside, though, break of 1.1571 minor support will turn bias back to the downside for 1.1523 support instead. Break there will resume larger fall from 1.2348.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD probes tops above 1.1640 on Lagarde

EUR/USD jumps to 3-day highs beyond 1.1640. The ECB sees inflation running hot for longer. Flash US Q3 GDP came at 2.0%; Claims rose by 281K. The single currency manages well to keep the bid tone unchanged and pushes EUR/USD to fresh tops past the 1.1640 level on Thursday. EUR/USD...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Forex Today: Dollar’s selling spiral may continue on Friday

The dollar tumbled after two first-tier events, ending the day sharply lower across the FX board. The preliminary estimate of Q3 Gross Domestic Product was up a modest 2%, missing expectations. Wall Street recovered from Wednesday’s slump, as poor growth hints at less aggressive financial tightening. The European Central Bank...
CURRENCIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eur#Usd#Uob Group#Eur Usd
FXStreet.com

AUD/JPY consolidates above 85.50 ahead of Aussie Retail Sales

AUD/JPY surrenders early gains in the initial Asian trading hours. Australia Q3 PPI, Retail Sales, hawkish RBA governs aussie movement. The Japanese yen makes a recovery despite a dovish BOJ, mixed data. AUD/JPY edges lower on Friday in the early Asian session. The pair continued to move in between 0.8550...
RETAIL
babypips.com

Chart Art: Potential Resistance Levels for EUR/USD and NZD/USD

A lot of major dollar pairs saw increased volatility yesterday!. How has dollar price action affected EUR/USD and NZD/USD’s daily charts?. Euro bears started the month strong by breaking EUR/USD below the big 1.1700 support on the daily time frame. The party only lasted until mid-October, though, as the bulls...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD looks offered, turns negative near 1.1650

EUR/USD now faces some downside pressure around 1.1660. German flash Q3 GDP came at 2.5% YoY and 1.8% QoQ. Flash EMU CPI is seen rising 4.1% YoY in October. Following another test of recent tops around 1.1690, EUR/USD now comes under some downside pressure and revisits lows near 1.1650. EUR/USD:...
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

EUR/USD Remains Near 1.1620

Since the decline on October 25, the EUR/USD has continued to trade in range between the support of the 1.1585/1.1590 zone and the resistance of the 1.1618/1.1625 zone. Meanwhile, it has been spotted throughout the week that the hourly simple moving averages from time to time manage to impact the direction of the currency exchange rate.
CURRENCIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD: Daily recommendations on major

EUR/USD - 1.1593. Euro's marginal break of Tuesday's 1.1586 low to 1.1585 in Europe Wednesday suggests correction from October's 14-month trough at 1.1525 has possibly ended and as 1.1625 (New York high) has capped subsequent recovery, downside bias remains and below 1.1572 would head back towards 1.1525. On the upside,...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD breaks support at 1.1620/00

EURUSD breaks support at 1.1620/00 so this is now working as resistance. It is difficult to trade the pair as the daily ranges are small & we are mostly trading sideways. USDCAD shorts at first resistance at 1.2420/40 this trade worked perfectly on the collapse to 1.2370 & as far as first support at 1.2300/1.2280. Longs here also this trade worked perfectly on the bounce to 1.2370 for an easy 120 pip profit on the day.
CURRENCIES
investing.com

EUR/USD: Pair Could Break Either Way

After a short-term downward momentum in EUR/USD, a new sideways channel has been formed in the range of 1.1585/1.1625. There is an assumption that the price is flat due to the European Central Bank's (EC)s upcoming monetary policy meeting, leading to accumulation. Consequently, a bearish trend is likely to start with a sharp rise in speculation.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Cautiously Watching ECB

Today's trading session is crucial for the euro's performance against the rest of the other major currencies, as the European Central Bank will announce its monetary policy decisions. Amid strong expectations that the bank will maintain interest rates, the strongest focus will be on the tone of the bank's policy statement and the statements of the bank's governor, Christine Lagarde. Ahead of this event, the EUR/USD is still under downward pressure, stable below the 1.1600 support level. The euro's decline against the dollar during the September period was halted in part by a marked shift in market expectations regarding the future of interest rates in the Eurozone.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

AUD/USD Forecast: Same Consolidative and Digestive Attitude

The Australian dollar has rallied a bit on Tuesday to break above the 0.75 level, but then got hammered in the middle of the day, only to turn around and rally again. Quite frankly, this is a market that continues to hear a lot of noise right around this area, as it appears we are in the midst of trying to make bigger decisions. If and when we do, it could lead to the markets showing us where the next 300 pips come from.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

EUR/USD Is Pushed Down By SMA

Since Monday, the EUR/USD has been testing the support of the 1.1585/1.1595 zone. In the meantime, it was spotted that on Tuesday and Wednesday the currency exchange rate failed to recover due to the resistance of the 55-hour simple moving averages. If the 55-hour simple moving average continues to push...
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

GBP/USD Forex Signal: Consolidating in Choppy Trading

Last Monday’s GBP/USD signal was not triggered as there was no bullish price action when the support level identified at $1.3773 was first reached that day, and unfortunately the low of the day did not quite reach the lower support level at $1.3741. Today’s GBP/USD Signals. Risk 0.75%. Trades must...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Currency market: EUR/USD, GBP/USD and USD/CAD

Today is an FX education day and begins with EUR/USD. Yesterday ECB reported EUR/USD at 1.1618 while written yesterday was 1.1645 and 1.1609. Off 9 pips. Was the ECB wrong and me correct or was the ECB correct and me wrong. ECB says the price is a concertation procedure between...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

USD/CNH still risks a move lower – UOB

There is still the chance that USD/CNH could slip back to the 6.3525 level in the next weeks, suggested FX Strategists at UOB Group. 24-hour view: “Yesterday, we highlighted that ‘downward pressure has eased and USD is likely to trade sideways between 6.3730 and 6.3910’. Our view for sideway-trading was not wrong even though USD traded within a narrower range than expected (6.3755/6.3852). The quiet price actions indicate further sideway-trading is likely. Expected range for today, 6.3700/6.3900.”
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD remains within the 1.3690-1.3840 range – UOB

24-hour view: “The sharp but short-lived surge in GBP to 1.3829 and the subsequent rapid pullback came as a surprise (we were expecting GBP to drift lower). While the pullback lacks momentum, we still see chance for GBP to edge lower. That said, any weakness is unlikely to break 1.3725 (there is another support at 1.3740). Resistance is at 1.3785 followed by 1.3810.”
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

AUD/USD Forecast: Aussie Continues Consolidation

The Australian dollar has rallied again during the trading session on Monday to kick off the week on the right foot. That being said, the 0.75 level is a significant barrier from a psychological standpoint and it is likely to attract a lot of attention. If we were to break above the recent highs and perhaps even the 0.76 level, that could send this market much higher.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

NZD/USD: Upside pressure loses vigour – UOB

The buying interest is seen fading if NZD/USD breaches the 0.7125 level in the short-term horizon, noted FX Strategists at UOB Group. 24-hour view: “NZD traded between 0.7130 and 0.7177 yesterday, slightly narrower than our expected sideway-trading range of 0.7130/0.7180. Further sideway-trading would not be surprising even though the slightly firmed underlying tone suggests a higher range of 0.7140/0.7185.”
CURRENCIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy