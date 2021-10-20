EUR/USD faces some near-term consolidation – UOB

The Australian dollar has rallied a bit on Tuesday to break above the 0.75 level, but then got hammered in the middle of the day, only to turn around and rally again. Quite frankly, this is a market that continues to hear a lot of noise right around this area, as it appears we are in the midst of trying to make bigger decisions. If and when we do, it could lead to the markets showing us where the next 300 pips come from.

CURRENCIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO