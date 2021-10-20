CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Facebook looks to new Horizons as Mark Zuckerberg plans rebrand

By Matthew Field
Telegraph
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat’s in a name? For Facebook, almost two decades of an eponymous social media network that has defined its entire identity, growing into a household name that dominated Big Tech. It dates back to Mark Zuckerberg’s Harvard dorm room, where the teenager bashed out code for a “hot or...

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Mark Zuckerberg’s wife says Facebook founder has been teaching daughter to code since she was three

Mark Zuckerberg’s nighttime routine with his daughters includes teaching them how to code.Priscilla Chan, who shares daughters Maxima, five, and August, four, with Zuckerberg, discussed her husband’s dedication to teaching their children how to code during an interview with The Times.According to Chan, who met the Facebook founder while they were students at Harvard University, she and Zuckerberg divide parenting duties, with her husband in charge of putting their children to bed.“Sometimes they will read books together. Sometimes they’ll code together,” she explained, adding that there are numerous effective ways to teach children to code as it’s “very visual”.She continued:...
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Clegg
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
Person
Steven Spielberg
The Independent

Internet obsessives scour Florida reserve for Laundrie clues showcasing possible ‘gator bones’ on social media

After the partial skeletal remains of Brian Laundrie were found in a park connected to the Carlton Reserve, internet-obsessed sleuths have been scouring the area searching for additional clues. Mr Laundrie was the person of interest in the disappearance and death of his fiancé, Gabby Petito. Ms Petito's body was found on 19 September and was ruled a homicide from manual strangulation. Mr Laundrie's remains were found just over a month later on 20 October. The Sarasota County medical examiner used dental records to confirm the skeletal remains were those of Mr Laundrie. One woman, whose Twitter name...
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Horizons#Big Tech#Harvard#Whatsapp#Verge
KGET

Facebook renames itself Meta

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said his company is rebranding itself as Meta in an effort to encompass its virtual-reality vision for the future.
INTERNET
New York Post

Mark Zuckerberg’s wife tries to clean up his image — good luck with that

Now that the Facebook Papers reveal what we’ve long suspected — Mark Zuckerberg is Satan — the roll-out of fuzzy, friendly, family man Zuck began in earnest last weekend, with his reclusive wife, Priscilla Chan, granting a lengthy interview to the Sunday Times UK. “Mark Zuckerberg’s Moral Compass,” ran the...
RELATIONSHIPS
New York Post

I found a secret list on Facebook that was tracking everywhere I go online

A woman has warned Facebook users to clear their Facebook history in a viral TikTok video. The clip explains how to view your “Off-Facebook Activity”, which shows which apps Facebook has been tracking you to. TikToker user @skillsoverpolitic said: “Facebook is tracking every app that you visit.”. “If you do...
INTERNET
The Week

Mark Zuckerberg stars in surreal metaverse presentation before announcing company rebrand

Say goodbye to "Facebook," as least when it comes to the social media platform's company name. CEO Mark Zuckerberg is heading into the metaverse. In a presentation on Thursday, Zuckerberg outlined his vision for a future built around the "metaverse" and announced that Facebook will be changing its company name to "Meta" to reflect its new focus on virtual spaces. Zuckerberg said that while social media apps will "always be an important focus" for the company, the name Facebook is too "tightly linked to one product." The rebrand comes as Facebook has been facing a major public relations crisis after a whistleblower came forward to allege the company puts profits over users' safety.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Virtual Reality
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Independent

Facebook rebrands as Meta to emphasize ‘metaverse’ vision

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said his company is rebranding itself as Meta in an effort to encompass its virtual-reality vision for the future, what Zuckerberg calls the “metaverse.” Skeptics point out that it also appears to be an attempt to change the subject from the Facebook Papers, a leaked document trove that has revealed the ways Facebook ignored internal reports and warnings of the harms its social network created or magnified across the world.Zuckerberg says he expects the metaverse to reach a billion people within the next decade. The metaverse, he says, will be a place people will be able to interact, work and create products and content in what he hopes will be a new ecosystem that creates “millions” of jobs for creators. The announcement comes amid an existential crisis for Facebook. It faces legislative and regulatory scrutiny in many parts of the world following revelations in the Facebook Papers.In explaining the rebrand, Zuckerberg said the name “Facebook” just doesn't encompass “everything we do” any more. In addition to its primary social network, that now includes Instagram Messenger its Quest VR headset, its Horizon VR platform and more.
INTERNET
mediaite.com

Mark Zuckerberg Unveils Demo Video for the ‘Metaverse’ — Facebook’s Plan to Keep People at Home

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday unveiled a demonstration video for the so-called “metaverse,” and said his company would rebrand as Meta to reflect the concept. The metaverse — which is based on the concept of using Facebook’s Oculus headset to engage in day-to-day activities, eliminating the need to leave home in the future — would be about “connecting with people,” Zuckerberg told viewers of the video, which was released as part of Facebook’s annual developer event.
INTERNET
The Independent

‘Prioritise people and planet over profit’: Patagonia calls on firms to join Facebook boycott

Patagonia has renewed calls for firms to boycott Facebook, which it said must “prioritise people and planet over profit” before it returned to the site. In a statement, Patagonia CEO Ryan Gellert said he believed Facebook “has a responsibility to make sure its products do no harm, and until they do, Patagonia will continue to withhold our advertising”. “We encourage other businesses to join us in pushing Facebook to prioritise people and planet over profit”, added Mr Gellert on Thursday. His comments came after Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that his company would be renamed “Meta”, and that...
BUSINESS
CBS San Francisco

Zuckerberg Launches Facebook’s ‘Next Chapter’ By Renaming Company Meta

MENLO PARK (CBS SF/AP) — Under fire in the media and in Washington, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced Thursday he was changing the name of the company he founded to ‘Meta’ reflecting the social media giant’s attempt to pivot to its “next chapter” and away from the controversy embroiling it. The announcement makes Facebook just one of Meta’s namesake services alongside Instagram and WhatsApp. “I’ve been thinking a lot about our identity as we begin this next chapter,” he said. “Facebook is one of the most used products in the history of the world. It is an iconic social media brand, but...
BUSINESS
Telegraph

Bizarre Nick Clegg video casts doubt on Facebook’s Meta relaunch

Sir Nick Clegg has promised that Facebook will work with regulators to make its “metaverse” safe for children as it puts tens of billions of dollars into the technology. The company’s head of global affairs and communications said technology companies often “feel that progress can’t wait for the slower pace of regulation”, but said it would not ignore privacy and safety in developing a suite of new products that it regards as the tech giant’s future.
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy