Cinematic Monster Footwear

Portland, Ore. – Oct. 21, 2021 – Forsake, the ultra-versatile, Climate Neutral Certified sneakerboot brand and a division of Weyco Group, Inc (NASDAQ: WEYS), announces two new sneakerboot styles for Autumn/Winter 2021. Forsake's new Men's Mason Mid and Women's Lucie Chelsea are stylish updates to fashion industry mainstays: a mid-top sneaker for men, and a Chelsea boot for women. Forsake excels at combining technical features like water-resistance and rugged materials with stylish silhouettes that can take you from city streets to the trail and never look out of place, and perfect for standing up to wintry weather.
