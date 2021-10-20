CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Cinematic Monster Footwear

By Michael Hemsworth
TrendHunter.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Reebok Nano X1 Halloween Pack sneakers have been unveiled by the athletic wear brand as a footwear style for avid collectors or enthusiasts alike that's perfectly positioned as a celebratory seasonal shoe. The...

www.trendhunter.com

Comments / 0

Related
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Force 1 Experimental Goes Full Glow-In-The-Dark For Halloween

The Nike Air Force 1 Experimental drew some scary responses upon its surfacing in 2020. There was a poopy brown colorway that was supposedly inspired by UPS shipping, and the white/blue/red version that drew the ire and later the cooperation of the United States Postal Service. Nike is suiting up this transformed AF1 once again for the upcoming Halloween holiday, covering the exterior of the silhouette with the same spooky pattern of ghastly eyes – the same seen in the Dunk Low “Halloween”. This transparent layer covers a dark grey foam-like underbody, while orange accents on the pull-tabs, lace eyelets, and lace toggle provide that jack-o-lantern effect.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TrendHunter.com

Modernized Utilitarian Footwear

The Suicoke ALAL-wpab Boots are a modernized take on the classic duck boot that will offer wearers with a way toy-grade their wardrobe to have them ready for the winter and more. The boots highlight a clean upper section that's achieved with a water-repellent polyurethane leather along with rubber, which creates a tonal appearance with contrasting blacks. The stark design is deviated from with the use of white stitching and a label tag on the lower ankle section.
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Artist-Themed Footwear Capsules

Reebok introduces a new Keith Haring capsule that spotlights five silhouettes including the Classic Leather, the Club C, the Club C Legacy, and the Classic Leather Legacy AZ. Celebrating the artist's work and his connection with the 80s in New York and its rising culture, the brand delivers a set of wearable footwear.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TrendHunter.com

Oat Tonal Knit Footwear

The adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 sneaker model gets a new vibrant detailed MX Oat colorway for the season. The shoes are prepared for the Fall season and feature a neutral base palette. In terms of the construction, the shoes retain the original shape and the materials for a traditional look.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Footwear#Universal Pictures#Design Inspiration#Movies#The Namesake#Reebok
TrendHunter.com

Vegan Cactus Leather Footwear

The Soneha cactus leather shoes are a premium footwear range crafted with style, sustainability and ease of wear in mind to ensure optimal functionality for wearers of all ranges. The shoes are constructed with a 100% cruelty-free design that is achieved using cactus leather to give them a vegan profile...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

YMC and Yogi Footwear Reunite For “Madchester” Capsule

YMC and Yogi Footwear have built on last year’s link-up, by unveiling a 12-piece collaboration for Fall/Winter 2021. In a similar vein to Fall/Winter 2020, this season sees the pair hone in on and reimagine Yogi’s epochal Orson and Archer silhouettes. Equipped with Yogi’s famous negative heel and vegetable tan...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TrendHunter.com

Sleek Sock-Like Luxe Footwear

COMME des GARÇONS works in collaboration with Salomon Sportstyle on a new selection of footwear options designed for the Fall/Winter 2021 season. The new capsule is made up of three items in total: this includes two iterations of the XA-Alpine and one Cross silhouette. The collaborative project spotlights the technical...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Kristen Stewart Brings a Retro Flair in Cuffed Jeans & This On-the-Rise Footwear Trend

Kristen Stewart channeled vibes from the 1970s with her latest off-duty look. The “Twilight” alumna grabbed lunch in Los Angeles on Wednesday in relaxed attire, layering a striped short-sleeve shirt over a white tank top and cuffed mid-rise jeans. The ensemble also included a slung backpack and red-framed sunglasses. On her feet, the throwback inspiration for her look continued in leather Mary Janes. Recognizable from the loafer-like silhouette and buckled cross-foot strap, Mary Janes originated in the early 20th century as a classic women’s shoe style and ironically returned to the fashion scene at the end of the millennium amongst punk and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
Footwear News

APL Goes to Outer Space With New ‘Dune’ Sneaker Capsule Collaboration

Athletic Propulsion Labs (APL) is getting intergalactic, thanks to its latest capsule collaboration with sci-fi epic “Dune.” The sporty brand’s limited-edition collection comes courtesy of the star-studded movie, which has already been renewed for a second film. Starring Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya, the movie follows Paul (Chalamet), heir to the House Atreides, whose desert planet Arrakis faces a coup from the antagonistic House Harkonnen. APL’s coordinating unisex line, which retails from $220-$325, takes direct inspiration from the movie’s color palettes to bring three sporty sneakers a futuristic twist. All pairs also include branded purple “Dune” insoles. The Techloom Bliss sneakers take direct...
APPAREL
Complex

Tinashe Connects With ShoeDazzle for New Footwear Collection

As autumn is in full swing, Tinashe and ShoeDazzle have joined forces to deliver a new collection that appeals to the layering styles of fall. Equipped for the brisk months of the season, the new ShoeDazzle x Tinashe collection comes with functional and fashionable footwear. With shoes that come in a mix of warm colors that can be styled with different pieces and have an extra layer of comfort to them, ShoeDazzle lends itself to fit into whatever mood you’re in or event you’re going to.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

ASICS 'ITER' Zine Highlights the Brand's Recent Inline Footwear Initiatives

Has had quite the successful year for themselves in terms of footwear launches as it has collaborated with many a different partner such as Brain Dead, Denim Tears, Awake NY and more, while at the same time built out its inline category with more captivating silhouettes. One reason that the latter has found so much success is that the Japanese imprint kept Kiko Kostadinov on board to help guide the brand’s direction for its inline styles, and the first season of this partnership has been compiled into one body of work: the ASICS SPORTSTYLE ITER Zine.
APPAREL
thecut.com

The Surreal Designer Making Extremely Freaky Footwear

Beate Karlsson first got attention in the New York fashion scene because of her butt. That is, a silicone replica of Kim Kardashian West’s that she wore during Fashion Week like a pair of biker shorts with a whole lot of extra padding. Body modification is how Karlsson, creative director of Florence-based brand Avavav, creates new silhouettes.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TrendHunter.com

Sleek Women Footwear Campaigns

ASICS introduces a new footwear campaign that spotlights the Japan S PF sneaker model with the Sound Mind Sound Body campaign that spotlights Sofia Solamente, Chaima El Haddaoui, and Anna Sian. They talk about their own testimonies on how they stay rooted and combat the uncertainties of daily life. The...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TrendHunter.com

Camo-Print Casual Footwear

UNDEFEATED and Converse work in collaboration on new footwear models for the season including two updated designs of the Chuck 70. The shoes are offered in a mid-cut silhouette and detailed entirely in tiger camo patterning for the season. Each shoe is made with premium canvas materials across the upper...
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Chunky Padded Winter Footwear

The new YZY NSLTD BT shoe launch in a new neutral colorway with the unveiling of the khaki palette for the season. The long-form name of the silhouette is the YEEZY INSULATED BOOT, which boasts a similar visual to that of a puffer coat. The footwear breaches new heights with...
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Rugged Dramatic Soled Footwear

Luxury fashion house Balenciaga introduces its brand new Bulldozer Mini Boot silhouette for the Fall/Winter 2021 season. The footwear boasts a slip-on design and is made from a blend of vegetal calfskin leather and rubber materials. The thick rubber makes up the very dramatic sole unit, which is arguably the most notable element of the shoe.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
vrscout.com

VR Footwear Cybershoes Adds A Bunch Of New Games

Shuffle your way through a collection of newly compatible games and compete in an exclusive NFT tournament. Since the launch of its official Kickstarter back in 2018, Cybershoes have built up an impressive list of compatible VR games. This includes such hits as Doom3Quest, Arizona Sunshine, Population: One, and Half-Life: Alyx just to name a few.
TECHNOLOGY
Sourcing Journal

EB Denim Taps Made in LA Denim to Launch First Non-Vintage Jeans

Most denim brands got their start producing jeans with new fabrics and are just now venturing into the world of secondhand. EB Denim is taking the reverse approach. The Los Angeles-based brand known for its upcycled jeans—and A-list fanbase, which includes Bella Hadid, Megan Fox and Hailey Bieber—debuted its first original jean for fall, the Unraveled Two. The high-rise straight-leg style is modeled after EB Denim’s bestselling piece, the Vintage Unraveled. Founder and designer Elena Bonvicini launched EB Denim in 2016 with a focus on re-fashioning vintage, made in USA Levi 501s. The brand got its big break when Bonvicini gifted a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
outsidebusinessjournal.com

Forsake Announces Sustainable, Fashion-Forward Fall Footwear

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. Portland, Ore. – Oct. 21, 2021 – Forsake, the ultra-versatile, Climate Neutral Certified sneakerboot brand and a division of Weyco Group, Inc (NASDAQ: WEYS), announces two new sneakerboot styles for Autumn/Winter 2021. Forsake’s new Men’s Mason Mid and Women’s Lucie Chelsea are stylish updates to fashion industry mainstays: a mid-top sneaker for men, and a Chelsea boot for women. Forsake excels at combining technical features like water-resistance and rugged materials with stylish silhouettes that can take you from city streets to the trail and never look out of place, and perfect for standing up to wintry weather.
PORTLAND, OR
Highsnobiety

These All-Terrain Sneakers Are the SUVs of the Footwear World

Isn’t it fun experimenting with new footwear throughout summer? Whether they feature immaculate white suede uppers or breathable holes to the toe box, everything goes when the sun’s shining. That all changes very quickly in fall and winter, though. There’s no more time for carefree experimentation, now you need a pair of all-terrain sneakers that you can trust.
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy