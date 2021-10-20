CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

US Federal agents looking into suspicious package amid bomb threat at Labor department:

batonrougenews.net
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington [US], October 20 (ANI/Sputnik): US federal agents are looking into a suspicious package possibly linked to an ongoing bomb threat at...

www.batonrougenews.net

Comments / 0

Related
22 WSBT

Suspicious package reported at Grant Federal Courthouse in South Bend

A suspicious package was reported at the Grant Federal Courthouse in downtown South Bend this afternoon. Several members of the South Bend Police bomb squad were seen in an alley behind the courthouse. Neither federal officials nor South Bend Police would confirm anything information about what was found.
SOUTH BEND, IN
eturbonews.com

US Capitol complex evacuated due to the bomb threat

The bomb threat was reported around 10 a.m. at the HHS Humphrey Building in the 200 block of Independence Avenue in downtown D.C. That building was evacuated. Six roads around US Capitol and the Department of Health in Washington, DC were closed today. HHS Humphrey Building has been evacuated on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
State
Washington State
The Independent

Suspicious package sent to Rep Ilhan Omar carried threatening note ‘the patriarchy will rise again’

Congresswoman Ilhan Omar was reportedly sent a strange and threatening package in the mail on Tuesday, prompting a police response.According to Ms Omar, someone sent a package to her office that contained a "suspicious substance" and threatening note. "The Patriarchy will rise again. Merry f****** Christmas," the note read. Ms Omar said that the authorities were notified and that she and her team were unharmed. "Everyone on our team is okay. We reported the package to Capitol Police and they determined it to be safe," she wrote. Politico reported that the US Capitol Police responded to the scene and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bomb Threat#Ani Sputnik#Capitol Police#The Labor Department#Louisiana Avenue Nw#Axios
Standard-Examiner

Federal charge filed against man in Centerville credit union bomb threat, robbery

U.S. prosecutors have charged Samuel Atchley with bank robbery in the bomb threat and holdup of a Centerville credit union last week. Atchley, 29, allegedly told a teller at the Mountain America Credit Union branch in the 12:20 p.m. Oct. 15 incident that two men had strapped a bomb to him, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in charging documents. The prosecutors followed up Monday with a request in U.S. District Court that Atchley stay jailed pending trial because of the violent nature of the crime.
CENTERVILLE, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
baltimorenews.net

US Navy Base in Maryland lifts lockdown after bomb threat: Statement

Washington [US], October 20 (ANI/Sputnik): Naval Support Activity Bethesda said on Wednesday that the lockdown on the base has been lifted following a bomb threat earlier in the day. "The installation commanding officer has lifted the shelter in place for all locations effective immediately and has authorized the opening of...
MARYLAND STATE
WOLF

Police open investigation on suspicious foreign packages

WHITE HAVEN, Pa. (AP) — The White Haven Police Department is warning residents if you receive a package from a foreign country that you did not order DO NOT OPEN!. The police in White Haven have an open investigation into suspicious packages. If you receive something you didn't order from...
WHITE HAVEN, PA
Las Vegas Herald

US State Department Creates Bureau to Tackle Digital Threats

WASHINGTON - The State Department is creating a new Bureau of Cyberspace and Digital Policy to focus on tackling cybersecurity challenges at a time of growing threats from opponents. There will also be a new special envoy for critical and emerging technology, who will lead the technology diplomacy agenda with U.S. allies.
U.S. POLITICS
Black Enterprise

Black Man Calls Out Racism Before Getting Longest Sentence In Jan. 6 Insurrection Cases

On Thursday, a Black man who issued out threats to lawmakers and tech executives received the longest sentence served in connection to the January 6 insurrection. Troy Anthony Smocks, 58, was sentenced to 14 months in prison for his involvement with the riots at the U.S. Capitol, CNN reports. Smocks was in Washington on the day of the insurrection but did not go into the building.
SOCIETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy