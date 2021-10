It's not often that you see wildlife getting into the holiday spirit, but apparently it does actually happen. A black bear was spotted chowing down on a massive pumpkin in Gatlinburg, Tennessee a few weeks ago. While it was definitely cute to see, especially this close to Halloween, it is noteworthy that all the people with their camera phones out were putting themselves at risk. They were not the recommended 100 yards away from the wild animal, that honestly could have switched its attention to a more "meaty" target at any given second.

ANIMALS ・ 14 DAYS AGO