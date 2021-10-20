CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asian stocks mixed after Wall Street rises for 5th day

By JOE McDONALD AP Business Writer
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets were mixed...

Stocks open higher, shrugging off GDP slowdown as investors focus on earnings

Stocks opened slightly higher Thursday, with investors looking past a sharper-than-expected slowdown in third-quarter economic growth as strong corporate earnings results continue to roll in. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 105 points, or 0.3%, to 35,596, while the S&P 500 gained 21 points, or 0.5%, to trade at 4,573. The Nasdaq Composite rose 64 points, or 0.4%, to 15,300. The U.S. economy grew at an annualized rate of 2% in third-quarter, according to an initial reading of gross domestic product, the official scorecard of the American economy. The reading marked the slowest growth rate since the 2020 recession and was far weaker than expectations of 2.8%, slowing from 6.7% in the second quarter.
Global shares slip amid signs of optimism on global economy

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares were mostly lower on Friday despite the latest rally on Wall Street. France's CAC 40 lost 0.4% in early trading to 6,774.23, while Germany's DAX dipped 0.8% to 15,575.63. Britain's FTSE 100 shed 0.4% to 7,218.11. The future for the Dow industrials was 0.2% lower at 35,531.00. The future for the S&P 500 was down 0.5% at 4,563.75.
World shares retreat, chilled by decline on Wall Street

Shares slipped Thursday in Europe and Asia after a retreat on Wall Street pulled the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average back from their latest record highs. Shares fell in London, Frankfurt, Tokyo and Shanghai but rose in Paris.
Broad gains for stocks push S&P 500, Nasdaq to record highs

A broad rally for stocks on Wall Street sent the S&P 500 and Nasdaq to new highs Thursday, as the market more than made up for modest losses a day earlier. The S&P 500 rose 1%, posting its third all-time high this week. More than 80% of the stocks in the benchmark index closed higher. Technology stocks, banks and a mix of companies that rely on consumer spending accounted for much of the gains.
HSBC sees opportunity in beaten down Chinese stocks

HSBC's Herald van der Linde sees opportunities now to buy Chinese stocks "at reasonable valuations." Speaking with CNBC's "Street Signs Asia" on Tuesday, Van Der Linde said investors should be buying Chinese stocks. Elsewhere in the region, the strategist said Southeast Asia's markets also "look pretty good" as the Covid...
Most Asian Markets Rise After Wall St Record, Earnings In Focus

Asian markets mostly rose on Tuesday following fresh records on Wall Street, with healthy corporate earnings overshadowing ongoing concerns about inflation, while progress in Washington on Joe Biden's big-spending economic plans also provided support. However, a fresh virus outbreak in China, where more than four million have now been put...
Asian shares mostly higher, tracking Wall Street rally

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were mostly higher Tuesday after another rally to a record high on Wall Street. Stocks have been pushing broadly higher as companies turn in much stronger profit reports for the summer than analysts had expected. Historically low interest rates, along with strong corporate profit growth, have helped the S&P 500 more than double from the bottom it set in March 2020 in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.
US Stocks Forecast: Wall Street mixed as US yields take the spotlight

The S&P 500 added 17.14 points, or 0.38%, to end at 4,536.77. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 6.25 points, or 0.05%, to 15,121.68. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 157.95 points, or 0.45%, to 35,615.26. The S&P 500 and the Dow were moving towards record highs on Wednesday following strong forecasts...
Asian shares rise after technology-powered rally on Wall St

Asian shares were higher Friday after technology companies powered the biggest gain on Wall Street since March. All major regional indexes advanced, with Tokyo gaining 1.8%. Taiwan shares jumped 2.4% on news that computer chip maker TSMC upgraded its profit outlook. TSMC, the world's biggest chip maker, climbed 4.7%. Its...
U.S. Stock Futures Fall as Apple, Amazon Decline on Disappointing Earnings

Stock futures slipped in early morning trading Friday as shares of major technology companies suffered following disappointing earnings reports. Futures on the tech-focused Nasdaq 100 dropped 0.8%. S&P 500 futures shed 0.5% and Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were 45 points lower. Amazon shares dropped 4.9% in premarket trading after...
Dow closes 266 points lower, halts string of gains as Nasdaq ekes out 3rd straight rise and Treasurys log steepest yield slide in 3 months

The Dow and S&P 500 closed lower Wednesday, ending a string of gains for the equity benchmarks that have been mostly rising to all-time highs on the back of upbeat quarterly results from American corporations. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 266 points, or 0.7%, at about 35,491, the S&P 500 index closed 0.5% lower at 4,552. The Nasdaq Composite Index finished the session nearly unchanged at 15,236, as a retreat in yields for the 10-year Treasury note and the 30-year Treasury bond hit lows not seen since July 19, according to Dow Jones...
Blackstone CEO warns: ‘A real shortage of energy’ and ‘high energy prices will likely cause social unrest around the world’ as renewable energy fails to meet rising energy demands

As we reported yesterday, many countries are now turning back to coal as renewables fail to meet the increasing energy demands, causing skyrocketing electricity prices in Europe and blackouts in countries like China and Lebanon. Now, it appears the energy crisis is about to spread to the rest of the world.
