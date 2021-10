The Eastern Regional High School’s Board of Education met on Wednesday, Oct. 20 to discuss updates throughout the district including the Emergency Remote Plan for 2021-2022. Superintendent Robert Cloutier gave a presentation and shared that the state has permitted the use of remote learning in cases of emergency in April 2020. Emergencies include health emergencies, or a state of emergency where the school would be closed for a minimum of three days. During that time, the school would have to ensure students have access to the internet and continue to provide lunches to students.

