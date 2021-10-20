CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oct. 20 Face of the Day: Pam Wright

nonpareilonline.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePam Wright is the lead mammographer at the Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital Breast Imaging Department. Pam has worked for Methodist Jennie Edmundson for 31 years, the last 16 in the Breast Imaging Department. She manages the daily operations in the department and ensures it maintains American College of Radiology (ACR)...

nonpareilonline.com

nonpareilonline.com

Oct. 17 Face of the Day: Tammy Johnson

Tammy Johnson has worked at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital for 39 years and has been in the Breast Health Center as a breast health navigator since its opening in 1999. Tammy is married to Jim, her husband of 38 years. They have three sons, Matthew, Eric, and Tyler, two daughters-in-law, Alison and Kate, who are both nurses, five grandchildren, Reid, August, Rory, Brooks and Bennett, as well as five granddogs. Tammy spends her free time in an advanced nurse practitioner program and she enjoys watching her grandchildren’s sporting events and traveling.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
nonpareilonline.com

Oct. 19 Face of the Day: Michelle Kaufman

Michelle Kaufman is the director of Oncology Services at Methodist Jennie Edmundson and has been with the hospital for 31 years. She and her husband, Brian, have two college-aged sons. Michelle and Brian are enjoying more free time together as the boys continue their education and are working. As a...
CANCER
nonpareilonline.com

Oct. 26 Face of the Day: Nycole Christensen

Nycole Christensen is the Event Coordinator at Loess Hills Harley-Davidson. She and her fiancé, Chris, have a 10-month-old daughter named Lillian and a dog named Bear. They are regular attendees of Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium, and their favorite exhibit is the aquarium. As a young woman, Christensen understands...
ADVOCACY
nonpareilonline.com

Oct. 27 Face of the Day: Shanna Stofer

Shanna Stofer is the vice president of Ancillary and Professional Services at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital. She provides oversight of ancillary services, works closely with provider groups and is a leader in identifying growth opportunities. She and her husband Greg have been married 26 years as of this month. They...
HEALTH
nonpareilonline.com

Oct. 28 Face of the Day: Julianne Morton

Julianne Morton is currently in her third battle with breast cancer. She retired after her first time having the disease. She has two sons, three grandsons, and one granddaughter. Julianne enjoys watching sports, golfing, and baking cookies for the Iowa Cookie Crumbs Organization in her free time. Julianne appreciates what...
ADVOCACY
nonpareilonline.com

Face of the Day: Dr. Annabel Galva

Dr. Annabel Galva has worked at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital since 2006 and is the director of Radiology and Head of Breast Imaging. She is married to another radiologist and has five children: two boys and three girls. She also has a 9-year-old yellow lab. In her free time, Galva enjoys exercising and gardening in her backyard. She loves to cook, especially with her homegrown vegetables.
HOME & GARDEN
nonpareilonline.com

Oct. 15 Face of the Day: Kylynn Heilig

Kylynn Heilig is a new face at Midlands Humane Society, and she wants to let area pet lovers know that the shelter’s 2022 calendar is ready to sell and it’s full of cute cats and dogs. Heilig, 19, is an Avoca native, and she graduated from AHSTW High School in...
OAKLAND, IA
nonpareilonline.com

Cano succeeds Freudenburg as principal at Thomas Jefferson H.S.

Thomas Jefferson High School is going through a mid-term transition to a new principal. Dania Freudenburg resigned as principal of Thomas Jefferson High School as of Oct. 15 and has been permanently replaced by Ruben Cano, who already held an administrative position with the school district, according to a message Superintendent Vickie Murillo sent out to parents on Oct. 18.
OMAHA, NE
nonpareilonline.com

Meet-A-Teacher: Sierra Stellern

What do you teach? Biology. Experience: This is my first year teaching! I graduated from the University of Wyoming with a degree in Secondary Education Biology with an Earth Science endorsement. Hobbies: Anything outdoor recreation! My family and I just love staying active. Who or what influenced you to become...
GRETNA, NE
nonpareilonline.com

Papillion 150 Celebration comes to an end

PAPILLION – On a nearly splendid fall Saturday, the city’s expanded 150th birthday party finally came to end in a series of civic events. Sponsored by the City of Papillion and the Papillion Community Foundation, the Oh My Gourd! — Papillion 150 Fall Finale in and around the historic downtown drew nearly a thousand for an Oktoberfest feast, a tour through the city’s history, and a fascinating display of the textile arts.
PAPILLION, NE
nonpareilonline.com

Army challenges PLHS student chefs

LA VISTA — Culinary students of Papillion La Vista High School were pushed to their gastronomic limits on Wednesday, Oct. 20, in a cooking competition reminiscent of the Food Network show “Chopped.”. Challenged by local U.S. Army recruiters, the mission for five teams of Monarch chefs was to elevate the...
LA VISTA, NE
nonpareilonline.com

Friday, Saturday Kendra Scott Jewelry sales to benefit Wings of Hope

People who want to start their holiday shopping early and/or online have a golden opportunity this week. Kendra Scott Jewelry will donate 20% of designated proceeds from Friday and Saturday’s purchases to Wings of Hope Cancer Support Center in Council Bluffs. “No need to worry about empty shelves or busy...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
nonpareilonline.com

Holiday Assistance registration events approach

Sign-ups for the 2021 Sarpy County Holiday Assistance program are getting underway. Applications are approved for families that meet low income guidelines to receive assistance with providing new toys for their children for Christmas. Required documents to apply include photo ID for Head of Household (person applying); proof of ages...
SARPY COUNTY, NE
nonpareilonline.com

SINC works to bring transformational projects to life in southwest Iowa

Southwest Iowa Nonprofit for Collective Impact is an Iowa nonprofit that exists to envision, design, and support transformational projects in Council Bluffs and Southwest Iowa by bringing partners together for collective impact. SINC’s model is to actively engage with regional nonprofits, philanthropists, public agencies, and private entities. In 2019, Iowa...
IOWA STATE

