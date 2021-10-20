CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Dodgers fans celebrate Boys in Blue's comeback Game 3 win

foxla.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe series is far from over! The...

www.foxla.com

Comments / 0

FanSided

Braves fans want Brian Snitker fired for blowing Game 3 against Dodgers

After the Braves blew a 5-2 lead, thanks in part to decisions made by manager Brian Snitker, fans were calling for him to be fired in a fit of rage. The Atlanta Braves entered the bottom of the eighth inning with thoughts of a World Series appearance already dancing through their head. They had a 2-0 series lead and a 5-2 lead over the Dodgers in Dodger Stadium in Game 3. All they needed to do was close it out.
MLB
theScore

Braves' Pederson: Dodgers told me they weren't interested last winter

Atlanta Braves outfielder Joc Pederson has tormented his former team during the National League Championship Series, but it didn't have to be that way. Pederson, who spent seven years with the Los Angeles Dodgers before leaving via free agency last winter, says he wanted to stay with L.A., but the team didn't want him back.
MLB
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Riley’s game-winning single in 9th lifts Braves past Dodgers

ATLANTA (AP) — A couple of clutch swings from breakout slugger Austin Riley got the underdog Atlanta Braves off to a fast start in the NL Championship Series. Riley homered and drove in the winning run with a single in the bottom of the ninth inning to give Atlanta a 3-2 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 on Saturday night.
MLB
butlerradio.com

Dodgers and Astros win playoff games with big innings

The Los Angeles Dodgers made a dramatic comeback in the eighth inning last night to defeat the Atlanta Braves 6-5 in Game 3 of the National League Championship Series. The Braves entered the inning up 5-2, but the defending World Champion Dodgers have cut the series lead to 2-games-to-1. Game Four begins at 8:08pm tonight in L.A.
MLB
spectrumnews1.com

Dodgers fans celebrate series-clinching win in Giants' Oracle Park

SAN FRANCISCO — Things can get a little testy when the season is on the line, but Zach Stensurd and Brittney Houk didn't care about sitting in the enemy's house. They wanted nothing more than to see an entire park of Giants go home in defeat. "Just to watch these...
MLB
WXIA 11 Alive

MLB Playoffs: Dodgers, Astros get critical wins Tuesday; preview of Wednesday's games

BOSTON — The Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros both had crucial comeback victories on Tuesday night in their respective series' to keep them from getting out of hand. The Astros trailed much of Tuesday night's game in Boston but they tied the game in the eighth before a 7-run ninth inning gave them the win to tie the series 2-2 rather than trail 3-1.
MLB
baseballessential.com

Locked On Dodgers: Cody Bellinger’s Big Home Run Leads Dodgers to Game 3 Win

Cody Bellinger hit a huge, game-tying home run in the 8th inning, and the Mookie Betts hit an RBI, go-ahead double in the same inning to propel the Dodgers to an incredible comeback win in Game 3. Walker Buehler struggled, Gavin Lux had a big error but the Dodgers were able to overcome that and give themselves some new life in the series.
MLB
True Blue LA

‘Cody Bellinger strikes again!’: Reaction to the Dodgers’ Game 3 comeback

That was the call on TBS last night that postseason Dodgers fans were salivating for and tag-along fans were stunned by. What. A. Night. (early evening?) Eric Stephen already summed up last night very nicely here but if you missed that, head there first. Then let’s dive into the rest of it.
MLB
chatsports.com

Dodgers Inch Closer to NLCS Comeback With Another Elimination Game Victory

LOS ANGELES — The first one was a miracle. The second was a relief. The third was inevitable. By the time the 51,363 hoarse fans at Dodger Stadium coaxed third baseman Chris Taylor out of the dugout for a curtain call in the seventh inning of Game 5 of the National League Championship Series, the outcome was decided. Los Angeles would go on to stave off elimination with an 11–2 victory to force Game 6 in Atlanta. The only drama that remained was whether Taylor would become the first player in history to hit four home runs in a playoff game.
MLB
BBC

Houston Astros beat Boston Red Sox to reach World Series against Braves or Dodgers

The Houston Astros have reached their third World Series in five years after beating the Boston Red Sox 4-2 in the American League Championship Series. Having trailed 2-1 in the best-of-seven ALCS, the Astros bounced back by winning the next three games, and blanked the Red Sox 5-0 in Friday's game six at Minute Maid Park, Houston.
MLB
fangraphs.com

In Game 6 Win, Braves Defeat Dodgers, Doubts, and 2020’s Demons

We have a hard time making ourselves feel it when probability offers good news. Going into Saturday’s NLCS Game 6, our ZiPS postseason game-by-game odds gave the Braves a 71.4% chance of advancing to the World Series. They had largely outplayed the Dodgers. Max Muncy and Justin Turner were still sidelined, and Joe Kelly had just joined them. Max Scherzer had been scratched with arm fatigue, leaving Walker Buehler to start on short rest. Game 7 might mean a bullpen game for Los Angeles, if there were a Game 7 at all. The Dodgers were up against it; the Braves, at worst, had another shot.
MLB
FanSided

Look: Dodger Stadium’s embarrassing attendance for Game 3

The crowd at Dodger Stadium is receiving some criticism due to plenty of empty seats for the NLCS Game 3 featuring the Dodgers against the Atlanta Braves. As the Los Angeles Dodgers face off against the Atlanta Braves, it seems like some Dodgers fans missed the memo on the time for Game 3 of the NLCS. The Dodgers trail the Braves 2-0 in the series and a strong showing from the home crowd at Dodger Stadium would have likely been a welcomed sight for Los Angeles.
