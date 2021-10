Captain Andrew Balbirnie says Ireland must hit the ground running in order to avoid an early exit from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.Ireland are back at the top table for the first time in five years after they failed to qualify for the 50-over tournament in 2019 before the coronavirus pandemic pushed back the T20 competition by an extra 12 months.Ireland have warmed up for the World Cup by bouncing back from a 2-1 series defeat against the United Arab Emirates last week with strong victories against Papua New Guinea and Bangladesh“We are trying to get slow starts out...

WORLD ・ 14 DAYS AGO