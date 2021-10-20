Newsom expands drought emergency to L.A., Orange, Ventura counties

Faced with record drought conditions in California, Gov. Gavin Newson expanded an emergency drought declaration statewide Tuesday to include Los Angeles, Orange, Ventura, and other Southern California counties.

Newsom, who issued his initial executive order in July, urged Californians to conserve water more consciously. The declaration authorizes state water officials to issue limits on usage, including washing driveways and sidewalks outside homes.

“As the western U.S. faces a potential third year of drought, it’s critical that Californians across the state redouble our efforts to save water in every way possible,” Newsom said in a statement.

“The state is moving to protect our communities, businesses and ecosystems from the immediate impacts of the drought emergency while building long-term water resilience to help the state meet the challenge of climate change impacts making droughts more common and more sever,” the governor continued.

Drought conditions in California have worsened in the past three years. August 2021 broke records, measuring as both the driest and hottest August in the state’s history.

The governor’s plan invests $815 million in emergency drought relief projects to expand the water supply.

