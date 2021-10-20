Hygienic Alternatives To Use For Annual Apple Bobbing

Players: Paul LaPonte, drums, vocals; Rob Weston, bass, vocals; Kevin Kvein, guitars, vocals. Material: When considering a band with the name Bobbing For Apples, it’s difficult to imagine what type of sound they’ll make. Therefore, it’s an appropriate handle for this trio from North Brookfield, MA, as their music remains tough to categorize. Their title, a reference to local attraction Brookfield Orchards, is intended to suggest the players’ varied influences, although who those acts are remains unclear. Whatever they may be, the result is a psychedelic rock-based concoction that’s sometimes tough to absorb. Listeners no doubt experience difficulty clicking with their looking glass time signatures and experimental approach.
