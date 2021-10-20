CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dacula, GA

Mill Creek blanks Dacula, Collins Hill in flag football

By From Staff Reports
Gwinnett Daily Post
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOSCHTON — Mill Creek posted flag football wins over Dacula and Collins Hill on Tuesday. The Hawks defeated Dacula 35-0, and topped Collins...

www.gwinnettdailypost.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Midland Daily News

Chargers blank Wolves in football

Jack Bakus ran for 171 yards and two touchdowns and Dow High held host Bay City Central to 121 yards of total offense in shutting out the Wolves 14-0 in Saginaw Valley League North football on Friday. After a scoreless first half, Bakus ran for a 28-yard TD with 4:21...
SAGINAW, MI
Trentonian

Hightstown football bounces back to blank Steinert

HAMILTON — You could not have scripted two more polar opposite back-to-back games for the Hightstown High football team. One week after failing to score at all against long-suffering Cherry Hill East, Hightstown needed just one play to reach the end zone against Steinert on Saturday afternoon. That play was...
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
Gwinnett Daily Post

Mill Creek boys cross country wins Coach Wood Invitational

WHITESBURG — The Mill Creek boys cross country team emerged from a difficult field to win the Coach Wood Invitational on Saturday at the McIntosh Nature Preserve. The Hawks, who won the challenging competition for the first time, finished with 142 points, five ahead of runner-up Decatur, in the Championship Division. They also set a new team average record at 16 minutes, 10 seconds.
WHITESBURG, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dacula, GA
Football
Local
Georgia Sports
City
Dacula, GA
City
Hoschton, GA
Dacula, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia Football
Forsyth County News

Volleyball: Lambert breezes past Collins Hill in first round, 3-1

Lambert can't simply overpower every team in the playoffs. The Longhorns boast some of the most powerful hitters in the area, but head coach Missey Hall is adamant that shot selection is what will help Lambert reach its ultimate goal. So, in the second set of Lambert's 3-1 win over...
SPORTS
Forsyth County News

Volleyball: North coasts to first-round victory over Mill Creek

For the first three sets of Tuesday's first-round playoff match against Mill Creek, North Forsyth didn’t look like itself. Although the Raiders won the first two sets, it didn’t feel like the same team that played in the region tournament the week before. That all changed in the fourth set.
FORSYTH, GA
dailyrecordnews.com

Ellensburg High football blanks Rochester

The Bulldogs came right back with their best Saturday. Eight days after taking new No. 5 Prosser to double-overtime on Homecoming, the Ellensburg High School football team shut Rochester High of the Evergreen Conference out of a 41-0 win at Andreotti Field, its second shutout of 2021 after it beat visiting East Valley 12-0 March 5.
ELLENSBURG, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flag Football#American Football#Hawks#Td
Gwinnett Daily Post

Collins Hill fights through mistakes for shutout of Mountain View

LAWRENCEVILLE — After the defense for the top-ranked Collins Hill football team had its scoreless game streak snapped last week by North Gwinnett, it was determined to begin another streak against Mountain View. Collins Hill (9-0, 3-0 Region 8-AAAAAAA) fought through numerous penalties and mistakes to shut out Mountain View...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
michigansportsradio.com

Forest Hills Central Blanks Byron Center

Photo Credit: Lou Murray https://www.flickr.com/photos/45681226@N02/albums/72157720079109350. The Forest Hills Central Rangers took on Byron Center on Friday night in a highly anticipated OK White showdown. FHC took this opportunity to deliver a statement to the area teams, pitching a 31-0 shutout against the Bulldogs. Hunter Robinson led this offense once again...
FOOTBALL
News Enterprise

FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: LaRue blanks Nelson in district matchup

LaRue County football picked up its second straight Class 3A, District 3 victory at home Friday night. Hosting Nelson County in Hodgenville, the Hawks didn’t give up a touchdown and cruised to a 30-0 victory over the Cardinals. Cutter Boley got it started with a 10-yard run into the end...
LARUE COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
gwinnettprepsports.com

FANS CHOICE FOOTBALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Collins Hill's Cam Pedro

Highlights: Had 120 receiving yards and two touchdowns in a victory over North Gwinnett. Coach Lenny Gregory's take: "Cam is an incredible young man who is extremely talented. Cam has really stepped up and has become an elite player for us. It is fun to coach him and I am so proud of the player he has become and his future is bright."
FOOTBALL
gwinnettprepsports.com

FANS CHOICE FALL ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Mill Creek's Reignah Mulkin

Highlights: Had two interceptions for touchdowns and a TD catch as the Hawks went 3-0 in the South Forsyth Jamboree. Coach Alan Tallman's take: "Reignah Mulkin is a third-year player and current co-captain in our program. She's a two-way phenom as a slot receiver and cornerback. She can honestly do it all. Reignah is a matchup nightmare for opposing coaches because we're going to get her the ball in multiple ways, so it's just hard to focus on her as a rusher or pass catcher. Defensively, she's nearly impossible to beat in coverage, and her instincts as a flag puller are outstanding. Furthermore, she has handled all our punting duties this season and has very consistently pinned teams deep. Lastly, her attitude and effort on and off the field along with her competitive spirit make her irreplaceable."
FOOTBALL
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Flag Football: Tyler Lions meet Longhorns

The Game of the Week in the East Texas Flag Football League has the Tyler Lions meeting the Longhorns at Moore Middle School field on Saturday in Tyler. The game is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. The Lions are unbeaten on the season.
TYLER, TX
Gwinnett Daily Post

Unbeaten Mill Creek steps away from region play for trip to Newton

Record: 7-0 Last week: Beat Mountain View 56-0 Unbeaten Mill Creek’s stacked football schedule is full of difficult matchups, and that includes Friday night’s final non-region game at Newton. The Rams, who own victories over McEachern and Parkview, are always talented and tough to play, particularly at home. Another challenge...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
WANE 15

TOTW: DeKalb unified flag football

WATERLOO, Ind. (WANE) – Over the weekend, the DeKalb unified flag football team brought home the school’s first state championship since 1986. That is why the Barons are your Team of the Week brought to you by Optimum Performance Sports. Saturday’s State Final was electric, Dekalb held off Franklin Central by three points in a […]
DEKALB COUNTY, IN
FanSided

Buffaloes blank Arizona Football 34-0 in Boulder

BOULDER, CO – Despite the defense starting strong, Arizona Football (0-6, 0-3) didn’t have answers as Colorado ran away with the 34-0 victory. In a battle of the Pac-12’s football inept, it was Arizona Football that stood out the most as the Wildcats were outgained 365 yards to 280 yards in their lopsided, 34-0 road loss to Colorado.
BOULDER, CO
FanSided

Could Davis Mills be a fantasy football option this week?

Davis Mills spontaneously combusted for a historic performance last week. The way Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills rebounded from an atrocious outing on the road against the Buffalo Bills was not expected by anyone in the fantasy football world. If you yourself started Mills, or know anyone who did, then you are on another level.
NFL
Gwinnett Daily Post

Mill Creek softball advances to Columbus with Game 3 win over Grayson

LOGANVILLE — Mill Creek’s softball team is headed to Columbus for the Class AAAAAAA Elite Eight. The visiting Hawks posted a 6-4 victory over Grayson in Game 3 on Thursday, winning their best-of-three second-round series. The teams had split games Wednesday with Grayson taking the opener 6-5 before Mill Creek posted a 2-1 win in Game 2 to even the series.
GRAYSON, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy