Indian Affairs Announces $1.5 Million in 2021 Tribal Tourism Grants Awarded to Tribes, Tribal and Native Hawaiian Orgs

 9 days ago

WASHINGTON – Indian Affairs announced today that the Office of Indian Economic Development (OIED) has awarded Tribal Tourism grants totaling $1,512,553 to 18 federally recognized American Indian and Alaska Native (AI/AN) Tribes and Tribal organizations across the country, as well as, in cooperation with Interior’s Office of Native Hawaiian Relations (ONHR)...

Devils Lake Daily Journal

$1 million awarded to five projects supporting tourism

BISMARCK– The North Dakota Department of Commerce today announced that a total of $1 million was awarded to five projects through the 2021 Tourism Planning Grant. The 2021 Tourism Planning Grant appropriated by the legislature, is intended to support professional planning for tourism developers who have a destination project that would have the ability to attract visitors from outside North Dakota and retain them for at least four to six hours and preferably an overnight stay-in or near the community.
BISMARCK, ND
nativesunnews.today

VA Advisory Committee on Tribal and Indian Affairs appointees

WASHINGTON — The Department of Veterans Affairs appointed its first-ever Advisory Committee on Tribal and Indian Affairs Oct. 4. The committee will provide advice and guidance to the VA Secretary on all matters relating to Indian tribes, tribal organizations, Native Hawaiian organizations and Native American Veterans. American Indians, Native Hawaiians...
MILITARY
redlakenationnews.com

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Tribal Wildlife Grants Provide Opportunities for Partnerships in Conservation of Shared Natural Heritage, Cultural Priorities

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is awarding more than $6.6 million in Tribal Wildlife Grants to federally recognized Native American and Alaska Native Tribes in 17 states to bolster fish and wildlife conservation and key partnerships. The awards will support 37 projects that benefit a wide range of wildlife and habitats, including species of Native American cultural or traditional importance and species that are not hunted or fished.
CALIFORNIA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

Indian Affairs OIED Seeking Applications for Living Languages Grants

WASHINGTON – The Indian Affairs Office of Indian Economic Development announced today it is soliciting applications for its Living Languages Grant Program. Funds provided through the LLGP enable federally-recognized American Indian and Alaska Native Tribal entities as listed in 86 FR 7554 to support Tribal programs that document Native languages or build Tribal capacity to create or expand language preservation programs.
POLITICS
State
Alaska State
State
Washington State
State
Hawaii State
redlakenationnews.com

Consultation sessions announced for Indian Youth Service Corps Program

The Department of the Interior will be consulting tribal nations, Alaska Native corporations and Native Hawaiian organizations as it moves forward with the Indian Youth Service Corps Program (IYSC). The IYSC was established by an act of Congress in 2019. It will provide education, employment, and training opportunities to American...
POLITICS
redlakenationnews.com

Buy-Back Program Sends Offers to Landowners with Fractional Interests at the Blackfeet Reservation

WASHINGTON – The Department of the Interior announced that nearly 5,000 landowners with fractional interests at the Blackfeet Reservation have been sent more than $130 million in purchase offers from the Land Buy-Back Program for Tribal Nations. Landowners who receive offers have until December 13, 2021, to consider and return accepted offers in the pre-paid postage envelopes provided.
ECONOMY
Fauquier Times-Democrat

Historic Resources announces grant awards

Virginia’s Department of Historic Resources has awarded $53,500 in Cost Share Survey and Planning grants to fund preservation projects in five localities that will use those grants to leverage around $52,000 in matching funds. This year’s awards for the 2021-2022 funding cycle go to the counties of Fairfax ($9,650) and...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Devils Lake Daily Journal

Major grant will support digitization of tribal histories, languages and teachings in North Dakota

GRAND FORKS - In partnership with NHS College in New Town, N.D., UND will digitize key historic documents, create curriculum for K-12 study. North Dakota’s delegates to the U.S. Congress almost always sit on the Senate or House committees on Indian affairs. Their papers – plus those of North Dakota’s governors, who also have extensive interactions with the Indigenous Nations located in what is now North Dakota – often wind up in the Chester Fritz Library at UND.
POLITICS
Nisqually Valley News

DOJ Awards $400,000 to Nisqually Indian Tribe

The Department of Justice (DOJ) awarded the Nisqually Indian Tribe $412,733 as part of $6 million in grants to state and tribal partners. The funding is from DOJ’s Office of Victims of Crime and the Office of Violence against Women. “As we observe Domestic Violence Awareness Month, it is important...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Lincoln Journal Star

Watch now: Lincoln announces tourism and hospitality grants

The grants are being paid for by federal funds as part of the American Rescue Plan. $23 million in federal pandemic aid earmarked for grants, events to draw people to Lincoln. City and county officials announced $23 million in federal pandemic relief money will be available for grants and events to help the tourism industry recover from the pandemic.
LINCOLN, NE
staradvertiser.com

Malia Sanders: The head of the Native Hawaiian Hospitality Association seeks to empower Hawaiians in the tourism industry

How will the Native Hawaiian Hospitality Association (NaHHA) work with the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority (HTA) and community groups to bring tourists a more authentic, regenerative experience?. Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!. You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Already a subscriber?...
HAWAII STATE
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

Tribal policing program utilizing Native values

To help remote Interior villages keep their communities safe, Tanana Chiefs Conference is hiring officers to enforce tribal laws and codes in a holistic manner. “A tribal peace officer is not really a police officer,” said Darrell Hildebrand, public safety manager at TCC. “We’re going to use a more holistic approach to law enforcement utilizing tribal codes, their own laws, their own style of community policing.”
FAIRBANKS, AK
wuft.org

Tribal land buybacks: a commercial route to social justice

In part two of a two-part series, Special Correspondent Kira Kay reports on the Nez Perce tribe and its efforts to regain control of part of the 7.5 million acres of land granted to it by the U.S. government in the mid 19th century. Reclaiming that land, which was almost all taken after the tribe was violently driven away, has meant taking a more commercial approach to social justice.
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Jeffersonian

$1.5 million grant will help extend broadband into Noble County

Washington Electric Cooperative recently received a $1.5 million grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) for a project aimed at expediting fiber broadband deployment in southeast Ohio. The Noble County Grid Modernization and Make-Ready for Broadband Deployment project will cost a total of $2.1 million and will upgrade 215 miles...
NOBLE COUNTY, OH
redlakenationnews.com

Red Lake Indian Nation Celebrates Groundbreaking Ceremony for Tribe's First Charter School, Endazhi-Nitaawiging

RED LAKE, Minn.-On the morning of Monday, October 18, the Red Lake Band of Chippewa Indians hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for the tribe's first charter school, Endazhi-Nitaawiging (The Place Where It Grows). The charter school is owned by the tribe, and its focus is to teach enhanced knowledge of Ojibwe language, culture, leadership and environmental stewardship.
EDUCATION

