Indian Affairs Announces $1.5 Million in 2021 Tribal Tourism Grants Awarded to Tribes, Tribal and Native Hawaiian Orgs
WASHINGTON – Indian Affairs announced today that the Office of Indian Economic Development (OIED) has awarded Tribal Tourism grants totaling $1,512,553 to 18 federally recognized American Indian and Alaska Native (AI/AN) Tribes and Tribal organizations across the country, as well as, in cooperation with Interior’s Office of Native Hawaiian Relations (ONHR)...www.redlakenationnews.com
Comments / 0