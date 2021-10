Of the eight candidates running for seats on the IKM-Manning School Board, only three are incumbents and that includes At-Large Board Member, Luke Potthoff of Manning. Potthoff is a 2005 Manning High School alum, and his wife, Taylor, is a 2007 IKM High School graduate. The couple has three children: Harper, who is in first-grade; Cora, who is enrolled in the Zion Lutheran Preschool Program; and four-month-old Kyler. He says his family’s roots grow deep in the communities that make up IKM-Manning, and that connection is what made him to decide to run for reelection.

MANNING, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO