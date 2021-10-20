CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Gold Up as Dollar Weakens, U.S. Bond Yields Rise

investing.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com – Gold was up on Wednesday morning in Asia, with a softer dollar offsetting an uptick in U.S. bond yields. Fears also remain that interest rate hikes could come earlier than expected. Gold futures were up 0.22% to $1774.35 by 12:56 AM ET (4:56 AM GMT). The yellow...

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
etftrends.com

As Bond Yields Flux Up and Down, Consider This Active ETF

As benchmark Treasury yields continue to flux up and down, investors may want to give active management a closer look to be able to bend with the debt market. It wasn’t too long ago that rising yields were dousing the capital markets with a large bucket of volatility. Now, yields are starting to flatten.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Gold futures reclaim the $1,800-an-ounce mark

Gold futures climbed Thursday to reclaim the $1,800 mark. Prices for the metal got a lift as third-quarter U.S. gross domestic product data missed expectations, easing concerns of a quicker liftoff in U.S. interest rates, said Chris Gaffney, president of World Markets at TIAA Bank. "Gold is widely seen as an inflation hedge, and rising inflation expectations should lend support to the price of precious metals." The GDP miss will help justify Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's arguments that "the economy is not in danger of overheating and interest rates will remain very accommodative for the foreseeable future." December gold rose $3.80, or 0.2%, to settle at $1,802.60 an ounce, the first most-active contract finish above $1,800 since Monday.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Gold#U S Economy#Inflation#Investing Com#U S Treasury#The U S Federal Reserve#Spi Asset Management#Reuters#Fed#The Federal Reserve
investing.com

Gold Down, but Looks to Third Weekly Gain, as U.S. Bond Yields Retreat

Investing.com – Gold was down on Friday morning in Asia, but set for a third consecutive weekly gain. Retreating U.S. bond yields and a dollar headed for a third weekly decline helped to cap losses for the yellow metal. Gold futures were down 0.28% to $1,797.55 by 11:44 PM ET...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
investing.com

The Fed's inflation story, in charts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, in a high-profile speech in August, outlined the arguments for why the current bout of high U.S. inflation will be "transitory," and moderate on its own over time. Since laying the case out, the evidence has been mixed. The U.S. central bank...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Long-dated Treasury yields on track for biggest daily drop in over 3 months

Long-dated Treasury yields on Wednesday were experiencing the biggest slide in months, with buying in long-dated bond yields fueled by concerns about the economic outlook, against expectations that the Federal Reserve will commence the reduction of monthly asset purchases, as early as next week, with an eye toward eventually hiking interest rates, which currently stand at a range between 0% and 0.25%. The 10-year Treasury note yield was 8.3 basis points lower at around 1.538% at last check Wednesday, compared with its 3 p.m. Eastern Time levels. The daily slide for the benchmark Treasury rate, used to price everything from mortgages to car loans, would mark the steepest one-day slide since July 19, according to Dow Jones Market Data. Meanwhile, the 30-year Treasury bond rate was at 1.953%, off 9.8 basis points, which would also mark its sharpest yield slide since July 19.
MARKETS
CNBC

Gold rises as dollar tumbles, slowing U.S. growth boosts appeal

Gold prices rose on Thursday, as demand for the safe-haven asset was lifted by a softer dollar and data showing the U.S. economy grew at its slowest pace in more than a year. Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,801.43 per ounce. U.S. gold futures settled up 0.2% at $1,802.6. "Economic...
MARKETS
AFP

Markets await ECB stimulus clues amid rising inflation

Rising inflation across the eurozone will take centre stage as European Central Bank governors meet on Thursday to debate the future of the bank's monetary policy. Elsewhere in the European Union, rate-setters have reacted sharply to inflation, with both Polish and Czech central banks making their biggest rate rises in years.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Burst of rising prices tests European Central Bank

European Central Bank officials are confronting the highest inflation in more than a decade and supply shortages that are holding back the pandemic recovery as they decide monetary policy Thursday for the 19 European Union countries that use the euro currency. The meeting of the 25-member governing council isn't expected to result in changes to the bank's 1.85 trillion ($2.14 trillion) bond purchase program aimed at getting the economy through the COVID-19 pandemic. But it could lay the groundwork for a December decision on the program that drives down longer-term borrowing costs, easing credit for businesses and supporting growth...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD retreats from 0.7520 as US T-bond yields rise

AUD/USD shed 30 pips in the last hour, as US T-bond yields rise amid risk-on market mood. Broad US Dollar strength across the board weighs on the AUD/USD pair. US Consumer Confidence rose more than expected by economists, the AUD/USD barely moved. The AUD/USD barely advances during the New York...
MARKETS
investing.com

Gold Down as Dollar Inched Up, but Moves Small

Investing.com – Gold was down on Tuesday morning in Asia. The dollar, which usually moves inversely to gold, inched up 0.07% on Tuesday, recovering from a near one-month trough hit during the previous session. Gold Futures inched down 0.07% to $1,805.55 by 11:15 PM ET (3:15 AM GMT) as investors...
MARKETS
investing.com

Gold Back Above $1,800 as U.S. Treasury Yields Swoon

Gold returned to above $1,800 an ounce on Monday as Treasury yields fell amid a bump up in risk appetite that also ended up benefiting the yellow metal. U.S. gold futures’ most active contract, December , rose $10.50, or 0.6%, to settle at $1,806.80 per ounce on New York’s Comex.
BUSINESS
CNBC

Gold rises 1% on lower U.S. yields, inflation worries

Gold prices rose about 1% on Monday, as a retreat in U.S. bond yields and persisting worries about inflation lifted the safe-haven asset ahead of major central bank meetings this week. Spot gold gained 0.8% to $1,805.90 per ounce. U.S. gold futures for December delivery settled up 0.6% at $1,806.80...
BUSINESS
moneyweek.com

The charts that matter: bond yields turn back up and a new bitcoin record

This week, we’re looking at the labour shortage. Workers are leaving their jobs at an astonishing rate, especially in the US – 4.3 million of them in August, that’s 2.9% of the workforce. Simon examines what’s behind the mass resignations, and what it all means for the economy. Elsewhere, Matthew...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy