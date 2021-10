We get the feeling that anyone with this level of technological prowess has probably had a pretty rough time in high school. Nerds might rule the world, but it takes a period of time for the football players to get fat and for the nerds to accumulate wealth before they gain that power. This high school hacker didn’t waste any time getting his revenge on the school district, as he beautifully pranked all of them with his hacking skills.

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL ・ 14 DAYS AGO