We can all tell that the dining halls are packed and the staff is overwhelmed. It is time for students to take more responsibility for supporting Campus Dining Services in the face of the administration’s shortcomings. Curious about the long lines, empty fridges, and exhausted workers, we set out to unearth the source of the difficulties faced by CDS. We realized there’s a lot that students can do with little effort.

RESTAURANTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO