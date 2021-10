At CNBC's America's Financial Education town hall, community leaders from across the nation were honored for their commitment to educating students about financial literacy. Currently, only 21 states require financial literacy to be taught in high school classrooms. While there is a growing push for more students to get personal finance education, according to U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, CNBC + Acorns is honoring current financial literacy leaders, most of whom work in underserved communities. Each recognized leader received $100 in an Acorns account and a financial literacy leadership digital badge.

