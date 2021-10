Okay. So. Marquette volleyball lost to Creighton. Again. Sure, it makes Marquette’s chase for a Big East title much harder as now they’re in a tie with the Bluejays and it’s unlikely that CU slips up again like they did against St. John’s. But losing to a ranked team in the ranked team’s building is what’s “supposed” to happen, so it’s far from a bad loss on any level. It would be nice to have a signature win on the season, something that MU does not have at the moment, but you can’t worry too much about these things.

MARQUETTE, WI ・ 14 DAYS AGO