The 5G industry has had a dark, rough few years. Early networks, particularly in the US, weren't much faster than 4G. And those few 5G networks in the US that were actually faster than 4G were only available to a tiny slice of the country's population. Further, there are still no major 5G services that aren't already widely available on 4G or Wi-Fi. As analyst Roger Entner of Recon Analytics often points out, the "killer app" for 5G right now is Speed Test.

RETAIL ・ 10 DAYS AGO