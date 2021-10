It was bad enough that the Forest Lake boys soccer team suffered a 6-0 home loss to Woodbury on Tuesday, Oct. 12. Things went from bad to worse when the Rangers’ senior goalkeeper, Terek Tomas, seemed to reinjure himself midway through the first half. Tomas, who has an injured thigh, made the initial save on a shot, but landed awkwardly as the ball ricocheted directly onto the foot of a Woodbury forward for an easy goal.

FOREST LAKE, MN ・ 11 DAYS AGO