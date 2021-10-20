CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Norway’s AutoStore valued at $12 billion, country’s biggest IPO in two decades

By Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

OSLO (Reuters) – Norwegian robotics firm AutoStore said on Wednesday it had priced its initial public offering (IPO) at 31 Norwegian crowns per share, the top of its target range, valuing the company at 103.5 billion crowns ($12.4 billion). SoftBank-backed AutoStore will be Norway’s most valuable new listing for...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS10 ABC

GlobalFoundries shares now on sale through IPO, starting at $47

NEW YORK (NEWS10) — GlobalFoundries, Inc. (GF), the semiconductor manufacturer headquartered in Malta, held an initial public offering (IPO) of 55 million ordinary shares of its stock for close to $2.6 billion on Thursday. The IPO price works out to $47 per share. GF CEO Tom Caulfield was on hand in Manhattan to speak at the […]
MALTA, NY
WWD

Intercos Group IPO Values Firm at 1.2 Billion Euros

Click here to read the full article. MILAN – Intercos Group has successfully concluded its offering period and is gearing up for its first day of trading on the Italian Bourse on Nov. 2. Based on the offering price for the shares, which has been set at 12.50 euros, the total value of the transaction amounted approximately to 350 million euros and the company’s capitalization at the start of trading will be about 1.19 billion euros. This includes 44 million euros of capital increase, whose net proceeds will be used to support the implementation of the cosmetics manufacturer’s strategic goals.More from...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Softbank#Moelis Company#Reuters#Norwegian#Euronext#Oslo Stock Exchange#Eqt#Equinor#Fil Investments#Wcm Investment Management#Asda#Lufthansa
Shore News Network

UK’s competition regulator probes CD&R/Morrisons $10 billion deal

(Reuters) – Britain’s competition regulator has opened an investigation into the 7 billion pound ($9.6 billion) purchase of UK supermarket chain Morrisons by U.S. private equity group Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, the watchdog said on Friday. The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said that Morrisons should continue to be run...
RETAIL
MarketWatch

Arhaus sets IPO terms as profitable home furnishings retailer could be valued at up to $2.4 billion

Arhaus Inc. has set the terms for its initial public offering, in which the profitable Ohio-based premium home furnishings retailer could be valued at up to $2.38 billion. The company could raise up to $219.4 million, as it is offering 12.9 million Class A shares in the IPO, which is expected to price between $14 and $17 a share. Selling shareholders are offering 10.0 million shares in the IPO, as they look to raise up to $170.0 million. The company expects to have a total of 140.06 million shares outstanding after the IPO, including 57.34 million Class A shares and 82.72 million Class B shares. The Class A shares are expected to list on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "ARHS." BofA Securities and Jefferies are the lead underwriters. The company recorded net income of $16.2 million on revenue of $355.4 million during the six months ended June 30, after income of $10.7 million on revenue of $224.1 million in the same period a year ago. The company is looking to go public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has rallied 10.7% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has gained 4.0%.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Country
Japan
kdal610.com

Russian IT firm Softline valued at around $1.5 billion in London IPO

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian IT company Softline set its final offer price at $7.50 per global depositary receipt (GDR) for its initial public offering (IPO), the lower end of its target range, implying a valuation of around $1.5 billion, the company said on Wednesday. Softline said it had raised $400...
BUSINESS
Street.Com

Volvo Cuts IPO Size, Expects to Be Valued at $18 Billion

European car maker Volvo decreased its initial public offering Monday, pricing it at the bottom of its previously announced range between 53 kronor ($2.39) and 68 kronor ($3.07) per share. The new pricing values the Swedish company at just over $18 billion, which is below the $23 billion it had...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Alibaba Has Lost $344 Billion in World's Biggest Wipeout

(Bloomberg) -- Few people could have predicted the downward spiral for Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) Group Holding, when founder Jack Ma delivered a blunt criticism of China’s financial system last October. Yet one year on, the technology titan has lost a whopping $344 billion in market capitalization -- the biggest wipe-out of...
STOCKS
TechCrunch

India’s Groww valued at $3 billion in $251 million funding

Iconiq Growth led the Bangalore-based startup’s $251 million Series E financing round. Alkeon, Lone Pine Capital and Steadfast as well as existing investors Sequoia Capital India, Ribbit Capital, YC Continuity, Tiger Global, and Propel Venture Partners “significantly” participated in the new round. Groww, which has now raised over $390 million...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Paytm gets regulatory approval for India's biggest ever IPO -source

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Indian fintech firm Paytm has received approval from the capital markets regulator for its $2.2 billion stock market listing that is likely to be India’s biggest ever IPO, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday. Paytm was planning its initial public offering for...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Enfusion valued at $1.9 billion as IPO priced at top of expected range

Enfusion Inc. is set for its public debut Thursday, as the Chicago-based investment management software company's initial public offering priced overnight at $17 a share, at the top of the expected range of between $15 and $17 a share. The company sold 15.32 million Class A shares in the IPO to raise $260.5 million and selling shareholders sold 3.43 million shares to raise $58.3 million. With a total of 113.05 million Class A and Class B shares outstanding expected after the IPO, the pricing would value the company at $1.92 billion. The stock is expected to begin trading on the NYSE some time after the open, under the ticker symbol "ENFN." The company is going public at a time the Renaissance IPO ETF has climbed 7.8% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has tacked on 4.1%.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Two Years After a Failed IPO, WeWork's Stock is Finally Trading

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day. One of the most hyped start-ups in the world — fronted by a charismatic CEO with a regal mane befitting a 17th century French monarch — tried for an initial public offering and fell flat on its face. Such was the story of WeWork — until Thursday, that is.
STOCKS
Inverse

Rivian IPO shows how it's Tesla’s biggest EV competition

Unlike most other EV startups who go public via a SPAC, the Amazon-backed Rivian is taking a more traditional route. Rivian is one of the most promising electric car startups around, thanks to an excellent first product, big-name investors, and a top-flight staff sourced from some of the biggest names in tech and automotive. But while a great truck and billions from Jeff Bezos are impressive, one thing tells me more about Rivian’s confidence in itself than anything else.
BUSINESS
aibusiness.com

Warehouse robot maker AutoStore enjoys impressive IPO in Norway

Norwegian robotics firm AutoStore has raised NOK 2.7 billion (~$322m) in its IPO on the Oslo Stock Exchange. The company set its IPO price at 31 Norwegian crowns per share ($3.72) – effectively valuing the company at $12.4bn. That price makes it Norway’s highest value new stock in decades. The...
BUSINESS
theedgemarkets.com

South Korea's Kakao Pay prices IPO at top of range to raise US$1.3 billion

SEOUL (Oct 22): South Korea's Kakao Pay Corp has priced its initial public offering (IPO) at the top of its indicative range to raise 1.5 trillion won (US$1.28 billion), the fintech company said on Friday. Kakao Pay shares were priced at 90,000 won per share after an indicative range of...
WORLD
Shore News Network

Santander’s Getnet valued at $1.32 billion in trading debut

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazilian payments company Getnet Brasil, controlled by Spain’s Banco Santander SA, made its trading debut on the Sao Paulo stock exchange on Monday with a 7.3 billion reais ($1.32 billion) market value. Santander spun off and listed Getnet Brasil, previously controlled by Banco Santander Brasil SA,...
MARKETS
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

58K+
Followers
22K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy