Sometimes, as an immigrant, you’re so focused on survival you don’t let yourself relax, ever, says Delia Jovel Dubón. You don’t prioritize your own health. You don’t take the time to laugh with your neighbors, to share food, to enjoy the flowers. You need to be so focused on your goals. You need to be so driven to succeed in this new land. You can improve your life here — but you can also lose everything so quickly.

ADVOCACY ・ 12 DAYS AGO