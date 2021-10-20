CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roche raises 2021 outlook as COVID-19 tests continue powering sales

By Syndicated Content
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Roche raised its 2021 sales forecast on Wednesday after the Swiss drugmaker posted an 8% rise...

Amazon’s holiday-quarter forecast disappoints as labor, supply issues mount

(Reuters) – Amazon.com Inc on Thursday forecast holiday-quarter sales well below Wall Street expectations, as a tightening job market and supply shortages make it difficult for retailers to keep their shelves stocked, sending its shares down about 3%. The e-commerce giant forecast fourth-quarter sales to be between $130 billion and...
BUSINESS
Poland’s total number of COVID-19 cases passes 3 million

WARSAW (Reuters) – Poland’s total number of COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic passed 3 million on Friday, health ministry data showed, as the fourth wave of infections gathers pace. Poland reported 9,387 new cases, the highest so far in the fourth wave, and 102 deaths on Friday....
WORLD
Caterpillar adjusted profit rises on higher equipment sales

-Caterpillar Inc’s third-quarter adjusted profit rose on Thursday, as construction demand and higher commodity prices boosted sales of heavy equipment across its businesses. The company, an industrial bellwether and proxy for global economic activity, has benefited from increased construction demand in North America and a rise in oil and commodity prices that is prompting customers to order more equipment as they ramp up production.
ECONOMY
Newmont posts 28% fall in profit as gold prices decline

(Reuters) – Newmont Corp reported a 28% fall in third-quarter adjusted profit on Thursday compared with the previous quarter, when higher bullion prices helped boost earnings for the top gold producer. Adjusted profit fell to $483 million, or 60 cents per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $670...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Bombardier quarterly loss narrows as business jet demand rebounds

(Reuters) – Canadian business jet maker Bombardier Inc posted a smaller second-quarter loss on Thursday, as demand for private jets from corporates and wealthy buyers returned after the pandemic crimped sales last year. Easing travel restrictions and the lure of private flights has led to a surge in business aviation,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Centene Raises Sales Outlook, Narrows Earnings Guidance For FY21

Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) has reported Q3 adjusted EPS of $1.26, slightly beating the consensus estimate of $1.25. Sales increased 11% Y/Y to $32.4 billion, ahead of the consensus of $31.62 billion. The increase was due to Medicaid membership growth, recent acquisitions of PANTHERx and Circle Health, and the commencement...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Abbott's Q3 Profit Jumps 70% On Robust COVID-19 Test Sales

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) reported a 70.5% rise in quarterly profit to $2.1 billion, helped by strength in its medical devices and diagnostics businesses due to a rebound in COVID-19 test sales amid the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus. Abbott reported an adjusted EPS of $1.40, beating...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Nestle raises full year sales outlook to 6-7% organic growth this year

ZURICH (Reuters) -Nestle raised its sales guidance on Wednesday, saying it now expects full year organic growth of 6-7% after strong retail sales and a recovery in out-of-home food consumption pushed organic sales 6.5% higher in the third quarter. Organic sales – which strip out acquisitions, divestitures and currency swings...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Roche-Partnered COVID-19 Antiviral Flunks in Phase II

Shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals have plunged more than 70% in premarket trading after the company announced its Phase II antiviral agent for COVID-19 failed to hit the mark in an outpatient setting for patients with mild to moderate symptoms. The news is a blow to Atea and its development partner...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
J&J raises 2021 profit view, keeps vaccine sales outlook unchanged

(Reuters) -Johnson & Johnson on Tuesday raised its adjusted profit forecast for 2021, even as it stuck to its outlook of $2.5 billion in sales from its COVID-19 vaccine this year. The company raised its annual adjusted earnings forecast to between $9.77 per share and $9.82 per share, from its...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Mexican Company Launches Blockchain-Powered COVID-19 Test Certificates

Medical services company MDS Mexico is using blockchain technology to prevent the forgery of fake COVID-19 tests in the Latin American country. The COVID-19 crisis panic seems to be dissipating after almost two years; however, governments around the world are still searching for tools to control its expansion and allow their citizens to return to normal life.
PUBLIC HEALTH
GlobalFoundries shares now on sale through IPO, starting at $47

NEW YORK (NEWS10) — GlobalFoundries, Inc. (GF), the semiconductor manufacturer headquartered in Malta, held an initial public offering (IPO) of 55 million ordinary shares of its stock for close to $2.6 billion on Thursday. The IPO price works out to $47 per share. GF CEO Tom Caulfield was on hand in Manhattan to speak at the […]
MALTA, NY
Cemex posts 10% sales rise on strong U.S., Mexico demand

(Reuters) – North America’s top cement producer Cemex SAB de CV reported a 10% rise in quarterly sales on Thursday, helped by strong demand in the United States and Mexico, even as it faced supply chain disruptions and a spike in energy and transportation costs. The COVID-19 pandemic has crippled...
BUSINESS
Ford shares soar on raised earnings outlook and restored dividend

New York (CNN Business) — As with most automakers, Ford's earnings took a hit from the supply chain problems and computer chip shortage. But its third quarter results were much better than Wall Street expected. The company also raised its outlook for future earnings and restored its dividend. Ford raised...
ECONOMY
Hewlett Packard Enterprise provides upbeat 2022 profit outlook, raises longer-term revenue growth view

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. rose 1.0% in afternoon trading Thursday, after the information technology company provided an upbeat earnings outlook for next year, and raised its longer-term revenue growth outlook. The company said it expects 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $1.96 to $2.10, compared with the FactSet EPS consensus of $1.97. The company also said it expects to buy back at least $500 million worth of its stock in 2022, and pay out about $625 million in dividends. Chief Executive Antonio Neri said at the company's virtual securities analyst meeting that there are three distinct trends that have gained traction as the world recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic: 1) explosion of data at the edge which requires secure connectivity; 2) the mandate for a cloud-everywhere experience; and 3) the need to quickly extract value from data to generate insights and build new business models. The company raised its compound annual growth rate for revenue, for 2022 through 2024, to 2% to 4% from 1% to 3%. The stock has run up 24.3% year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 22.1%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
WHO and Norway call on G20 to commit to ending COVID-19 pandemic

ZURICH (Reuters) – The World Health Organization and Norway’s prime minister called on Thursday on G20 leaders meeting in Rome this weekend to use their financial and political power to fund the ACT Accelerator programme’s latest $23.4 billion plan to end COVID-19. “I hope and urge that the G20 will make a commitment to end the pandemic,” Jonas Gahr Stoere, prime minister of Norway, which co-chairs the ACT Accelerator’s Facilitation Council which leads fundraising, told a WHO media briefing.
WORLD

