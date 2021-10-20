Top 10 schedule, results

What: Class 5 District 1 first round. Seeds, records: No. 5, Mehlville 4-5; No. 4 Fox, 3-6. Last week: Mehlville 27, Webster Groves 0; Ladue 40, Fox 7. On Mehlville: Beat Webster Groves 17-0 in its final game last season after playing only two regular season games. Lost to Poplar Bluff 35-10 in the first round of the district tournament. ... Last postseason win was on November 1, 2013, when it beat Oakville 28-25. … Lost at Fox 21-6 on Oct. 1. Has not beaten the Warriors since 2013. … Senior running back Eric Ohmer has rushed for 812 yards and scored 12 total touchdowns. Senior quarterback Josh Everding has passed for 197 yards, one touchdown, been intercepted three times and rushed for four touchdowns. Senior running back Mark West has rushed for 480 yards and eight touchdowns. … Senior linebacker Josh Kaemmerer has 77 tackles, two sacks and one interception. Junior defensive lineman Marvin Hall has made 56 tackles, two tackles for loss and four sacks. At defensive back, Ohmer has made 29 tackles, four interceptions and recovered three fumbles. West has 21 tackles and three interceptions.

SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO ・ 14 HOURS AGO