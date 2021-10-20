CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Top 10 schedule, results

By StatBot
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 9 days ago

1. Eureka (25-2) was idle. 2. Washington (29-5) was idle. 3. Summit (28-3) was idle. 4. Marquette (25-9) was idle. 5. Fort Zumwalt West (21-9) was idle. 6. Parkway South (22-8) was idle. 7. Hillsboro (24-8) was idle. 8. Lafayette...

www.stltoday.com

St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Dunlap Eagles at Mascoutah Indians

What: Class 4A first round playoff. Seeds, records: No. 13 Dunlap, 5-4; No. 4 Mascoutah, 8-1. Rankings: Mascoutah, No. 6 Class 5A Illinois Associated Press. Last week: Morton 42, Dunlap 7; Mascoutah 42, Carbondale 15. On Dunlap: Makes sixth consecutive playoff appearance. Finished as the Class 5A runner-up for the...
SPORTS
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Waterloo gets complete performance, downs Civic Memorial for regional championship

TROY, Ill. — Senior right-side hitter Ella Bockhorn was having the time of her life Thursday. Now she's ready for more excitement. Bockhorn recorded seven kills and 10 digs as the Waterloo High girls volleyball team defeated Civic Memorial 25-21, 25-11 to win the championship of the Class 3A Triad Regional at Triad High School.
TROY, IL
#Football#High School#Eureka#Marquette#Hillsboro#Perryville Small School
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Calcari mixes offense and defense to create sweet semifinal win for MICDS

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — MICDS senior Brecken Calcari is a creator of tasty treats. An accomplished baker and entrepreneur, Calcari produces a wide assortment of delectable desserts for all who order from Breck’s Bakery. “I bake cakes, cookies, pretty much anything,” Calcari said. That versatility as a baker has been matched...
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Hitting performances

Opening day of Missouri softball state tournament called off because of inclement weather. Class 4 softball state semifinal spotlight: Post dives right in to help Incarnate Word's return to Springfield. Class 5 softball state semifinal spotlight: Jensen propels Francis Howell Central into final four. Top 10 schedule, results. Hitting performances.
WEATHER
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Mehlville Panthers at Fox Warriors

What: Class 5 District 1 first round. Seeds, records: No. 5, Mehlville 4-5; No. 4 Fox, 3-6. Last week: Mehlville 27, Webster Groves 0; Ladue 40, Fox 7. On Mehlville: Beat Webster Groves 17-0 in its final game last season after playing only two regular season games. Lost to Poplar Bluff 35-10 in the first round of the district tournament. ... Last postseason win was on November 1, 2013, when it beat Oakville 28-25. … Lost at Fox 21-6 on Oct. 1. Has not beaten the Warriors since 2013. … Senior running back Eric Ohmer has rushed for 812 yards and scored 12 total touchdowns. Senior quarterback Josh Everding has passed for 197 yards, one touchdown, been intercepted three times and rushed for four touchdowns. Senior running back Mark West has rushed for 480 yards and eight touchdowns. … Senior linebacker Josh Kaemmerer has 77 tackles, two sacks and one interception. Junior defensive lineman Marvin Hall has made 56 tackles, two tackles for loss and four sacks. At defensive back, Ohmer has made 29 tackles, four interceptions and recovered three fumbles. West has 21 tackles and three interceptions.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Friday’s sports on the air

6 p.m. NHRA: Dodge//SRT NHRA Nationals, qualifying, FS1. 7 p.m. World Series: Astros at Braves, KTVI (2) 6 p.m. College exhibition: Kentucky Wesleyan at Kentucky, SEC Network. Frank O. Pinion says he is unlikely to return to radio. Friday’s sports on the air. Illini face tougher test in final exhibition.
SPORTS
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Becher, Klein form dangerous combo for SLU soccer

The conversations between road roommates Simon Becher and John Klein during St. Louis University soccer trips tend to lean toward one obvious topic. It could be while watching a game, talking about opponents or analyzing their own performances, but the sport they play is never far from their minds. “Almost...
SOCCER
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Illini face tougher test in final exhibition

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — University of Illinois basketball coach Brad Underwood doesn’t expect another 67-point blowout in the Fighting Illini’s second exhibition. In fact, he doesn’t want one. “There won’t be much talent disparity tomorrow,” Underwood said of Friday’s 7 p.m. exhibition game against Indiana University of Pennsylvania at State Farm...
CHAMPAIGN, IL

