The emotions were high before the puck dropped between the Avalanche and St. Louis Blues on Saturday at Ball Arena. Not only had the Avs just finished honoring the late Pierre Lacroix — the team’s former president and general manager — with a banner-raising ceremony, but they were also playing shorthanded against an opponent looking to avenge a playoff defeat and a hit that knocked defenseman Justin Faulk out of the postseason.

NHL ・ 12 DAYS AGO