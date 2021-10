Pierre LeBrun connected the San Jose Sharks with Jack Eichel two weeks ago. “I wonder if at some level about San Jose,” LeBrun mused on the Sharks possibly dealing for Eichel. “Only because, depending on what ends up happening with Evander Kane. If Evander Kane is off the books in some way or another, depending on what the NHL decides, suddenly they got cap room and that Jack Eichel is 24 and the Sharks are trying to transition into a younger team. So I kind of wonder about them.”

