CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

An Omani Teacher Gets A Fresh Lease Of Life At Gleneagles Global Health City After His Fourth Open Heart Surgery

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 9 days ago

CHENNAI, India, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gleneagles Global Health City (GGHC), a leading multi-speciality centre in Chennai, successfully replaced an infected heart valve of a 39 year old patient, from Oman, with a homograft aortic heart valve from brain dead patients.

Mr. Hilal, an Arabic teacher from Oman, underwent 3 complicated heart surgeries to clear the infection in his heart valve that were identified due to an unexplained fever and a dental procedure. Despite these surgeries, he developed recurrent infection around the mechanical valve inside his heart. As an additional complication, he developed ballooning of his aorta due to infection which is known as pseudo aneurysm of the aorta.

While facing these complications, Mr. Hilal was referred to GGHC for treatment of the heart valve infection. The multi-disciplinary team of doctors evaluated his condition to understand the best possible treatment for the patient. In view of repeated infection of the mechanical heart valve, which is made of metal and covered with fabric, the team decided to replace his infected heart valve with a homograft aortic valve. A homograft is an aortic or pulmonic valve that has been removed from a donated human heart, preserved, antibiotic-treated, and frozen under sterile conditions. This homograft aortic valve is derived from hearts donated by brain dead patients that are harvested and stored at -70 degrees in liquid nitrogen.

In the first week of September, Mr. Hilal underwent a complex and meticulously planned heart surgery for the 4 th time. The procedure involved cooling down the patient's body down to 18°C to allow pausing of his blood circulation for 8 minutes to open and control his pseudo aortic aneurysm. During this period, where there was no blood flow to his body, his brain was perfused blood by a special tube placed in the carotid artery (selective antegrade cerebral perfusion). The previously infected heart valve was removed and the infection surrounding it was thoroughly cleaned. A new aortic valve (Cryopreserved homograft) was implanted in the centre of the aorta.

Dr. R. Anto Sahayaraj, Senior Consultant - Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery, Gleneagles Global Health City, Chennai, said, " Upon arrival, the patient showed severe infection in his heart valve and was taken into emergency. The main challenge was to get to the centre of the patient's heart in a setting of a densely scarred chest, due to previous performed multiple cardiac surgeries and with a pseudo aneurysm ready to burst, sitting right under the breast bone. This warranted a detailed discussion in arriving at a safe and comprehensive treatment strategy."

Dr. Subramanian Swaminathan, Director - Infectious Diseases, Gleneagles Global Health City, Chennai, said, " The recurrent heart valve infection did not respond well to conventional treatment. At GGHC, we had designed a new regimen which is more potent when combined with surgery. During the procedure, the patient was under close monitoring of our team."

Dr. Susan George, Senior Consultant - Cardiology, Gleneagles Global Health City, Chennai, said, "Upon evaluation by echocardiogram, the patient was found to have a severe leak of blood from the aorta into the left ventricle by the side of the mechanical prosthetic valve medically known as paravalvar leak and an abscess cavity secondary to the infection of the valve. There was also a false aneurysm of the ascending aorta which made the situation extremely challenging to perform a surgery. With the patient having undergone 3 surgeries in the past, it was extremely crucial for us to ensure that the patient was safe from any further risk of infection."

The patient recovered and flew black home after 2 weeks of post-operative care with a wide smile and heart full of gratitude, only to get back to teaching Arabic.

Praising the team on the accomplishment of the case, Dr. Alok Khullar, CEO, Gleneagles Global Health City, Chennai said , "We are truly happy with the outcome of this complex procedure. It is a commendable effort taken by our team of experts to ensure that quality care and specialized treatment is provided to extremely challenging cases as well."

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/an-omani-teacher-gets-a-fresh-lease-of-life-at-gleneagles-global-health-city-after-his-fourth-open-heart-surgery-301404184.html

SOURCE Gleneagles Global Health City (GGHC)

Comments / 0

Related
beckershospitalreview.com

Texas health system opens heart center

Longview, Texas-based Christus Good Shepherd Health System opened a $8.5 million heart and vascular institute Oct. 14, the Longview News-Journal reports. The 21,500-square-foot facility combines cardiology, electrophysiology and cardiovascular surgery into a medically integrated clinic, creating a one-stop shop for comprehensive cardiovascular care, according to Chris McClish, MD, chief of cardiology at Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center.
TEXAS STATE
easyhealthoptions.com

Common chemical found to drive heart disease and early death

Almost exactly three years ago, I wrote a piece here entitled “12 poisons that hijack your body, wreck your hormones and cause cancer.”. I told you about a dozen different chemicals known as endocrine disruptors. Your endocrine system consists of all of your hormones — including insulin, thyroid hormones, estrogens,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heart Valve#Heart Surgeries#Open Heart Surgery#Global Health#Omani#Chennai#Gghc#Homograft#Arabic
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

HEALTH: Challenging the 'no food after midnight before surgery' rule

DEAR DR. ROACH: Why is it that no matter what time a surgery is scheduled, the rule is "no food or drink after midnight"? My recent procedure was scheduled for 12:30 p.m. I was told I could have no food after midnight. My procedure would take two hours and recovery was for two hours. That's over 16 hours without eating! When I told the scheduler that I would have a sick headache due to no food for 16 hours, I was told that was the policy. Period. No food after midnight. "Besides," she said, "they will give you something to eat in recovery."
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
India
NewsBreak
Health Services
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin Linked To Doubling Weight Loss

Up to 50 percent of people may have a deficiency in this vitamin. Taking vitamin D supplements can boost weight loss, help shed belly fat and control blood sugar levels, research finds. Previous studies have shown that people who are dieting lose 20 pounds more when they have high vitamin...
WEIGHT LOSS
EatThis

Warning Signs You're Getting Cancer, According to Doctors

The dreaded "C" word is something no one wants to hear their doctor say. While cancer is terrifying, it's crucial to catch this disease early to increase chances of survival and stop the growth or spread in its tracks. Learning about a few signs that you've developed cancer is one way to be proactive about catching this disease early. Review these 8 signs you have cancer so you can take them seriously and catch this dreaded disease early. As for our current pandemic: Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
CANCER
spring.org.uk

The Fruit Juice That Lowers Blood Pressure

Drinking this uncommon juice can lower blood pressure. The lingonberry is a tiny red berry similar to a cranberry, but powerful enough to improve blood vessel function, new research finds. Drinking lingonberry juice in the long-term will lower blood pressure by widening the blood vessels and relaxing the smooth muscle...
HEALTH
Best Life

If You're Over 40, This One COVID Symptom Might Never Go Away

There's still a lot we don't know about COVID-19, but one thing that has become clear is that the novel coronavirus is not always a one-and-done situation. COVID has the ability to reinfect people and leave some survivors with long-term symptoms, known as "long COVID." Lingering symptoms affect anywhere from between 10 to 30 percent of those who get infected with the virus, experts told The Wall Street Journal. And now that we're almost 20 months into the pandemic, early survivors have shown that long COVID symptoms can last for more than a year. But depending on your age, you may have a harder time shaking one particular lasting effect of the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

New Signs You've Already Had Coronavirus

According to a new study published Tuesday in the journal PLOS Medicine, even a mild COVID infection can lead to symptoms that may last a lifetime. "The research found that over 1 in 3 patients had one or more features of long-COVID recorded between 3 and 6 months after a diagnosis of COVID-19," the authors concluded."This illness affects patients with both severe and mild Covid-19," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said. "Part of the challenge is that patients with long COVID could have a range of different symptoms that can be persistent or can come and go." Read on for 9 signs you may have Long COVID—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Matt Lillywhite

A Disease Called Rat Bite Fever Is Spreading Around The U.S.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a warning about Rat Bite Fever, a deadly disease caused by the Streptobacillus Moniliformis bacterium. Health authorities want to inform residents about a deadly strain of bacteria being spread by rodents around the United States. Without medical treatment, the fatality rate can be as high as 13%.
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
61K+
Post
231K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy