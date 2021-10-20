CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet Marketing Association Presents Digital Assets, Fintech, Machine Learning For Military Applications And Top Thought Leadership In Its 10th Annual IMPACT 21 Conference Live-Streamed From WYNN Resort, Las Vegas

By PR Newswire
 9 days ago

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Internet Marketing Association (IMA) held its IMPACT 21 virtual conference on Friday, October 1, 2021. This year's theme was "Marketing to a New World," with a 6 hour conference live streamed from Encore Resort, Las Vegas, focused on best practices and techniques to build market share and business growth, the latest tools and trends from the industry's leading experts, and the roadmap for leveraging the power of internet marketing to benefit the masses.

"We had some of the most progressive new businesses break out at IMPACT this year, including iTrust Capital, which is America's largest Crypto IRA investment platform. The company has scaled growth faster than any company I'm aware of in our network, and we have over 60,000 enterprises in the IMA," said Sinan Kanatsiz, Chairman of IMA. "We also had disruptive content presented by Purple.com, Anduril Industries, DailyPay and INK Games to name a few."

The goal of IMPACT 21 is to share information around how to market to a new world and how businesses should pivot in order to thrive in today's environment. While the past year was weighted by complications, it was also a spark for innovation and creativity. Consumer behavior has completely shifted and generations are changing, new tools and platforms are thriving. This year, viewers learned how top marketers are building purpose with their brands, connecting with fans and tailoring their strategies around upcoming generations. The second half of IMPACT 21 focused on Resurgence, Return to Work, Return to Life. Many business leaders and IMA board members touched on how they revamped corporate culture, adapted their hybrid work environments, hired and retained talent and their ideas on office evolution. Finally, the conference ended with the annual IMA Startup Pitch Challenge, IMPACT Awards and sponsor giveaways.

Highlights of the information-packed event included:

  • 33 expert Speakers
  • 7 non-profit Partners
  • 127,000+ Registrations
  • 21,500+ Engagements and growing
  • 12 sponsor giveaways totaling over $100,000

"This year's IMPACT 21 conference was a success as the organization celebrated its 10th anniversary of hosting IMPACT in Las Vegas. The unforgettable and exclusive Chairman's Dinner, followed by top-tier speakers in our virtual conference, wrapped up with a performance by the Chainsmokers made for a record experience at IMPACT experience. We are looking forward to IMPACT 22 in Park City, Utah." said IMA Chairman Sinan Kanatsiz. "We are proud to share that the IMA will be turning a new leaf with a shift from Nevada to Utah and as such, will open our mission to larger, social issues starting with journalistic integrity, the impact of social media on society, and how we can get our world back to fact based content from our thought leaders and business professionals."

IMA Startup Pitch Challenge

Participants:

  • Ethr Music
  • Lightning Fit
  • Mustard
  • Togathre

Winner:

  • Ethr Music

Speakers:

  • Palmer Luckey, Founder, Anduril Industries
  • Jeanniey Walden, Chief Innovation and Marketing Officer, DailyPay Inc.
  • Joe Megibow, CEO, Purple
  • Rod Carew, MLB Hall of Famer
  • Jay Symonds, Senior Manager, Amazon
  • Tarek El Moussa, HGTV's Flip or Flop
  • Carolyn Goodman, Mayor of Las Vegas
  • Elizabeth Goodwin, Assistant Vice Chancellor, Sr. Director of Development, Pepperdine Graziadio Business School
  • Joshua Kreitzer, Founder & CEO, Channel Bakers
  • Jeff Volpe, President, ViewSonic Americas
  • Andrea Ward, CMO, VidMob
  • Dr. Jon Marashi, Celebrity Dentist
  • Victor Cho, CEO, Evite
  • Adam Doti, VP/ Principal Architect, Design, Salesforce
  • Bree Jacoby, Founder & CEO, BREE JACOBY, Inc.
  • Emily Washcovick, Senior Field Marketing Manager & Small Business Expert, Yelp Inc.
  • Cristina Gibson, Dean's Distinguished Professor of Management, Pepperdine Graziadio Business School
  • Brent Freeman, Founder & President, Stealth Venture Labs
  • Evan Padgett, COO, Stealth Venture Labs
  • Don DiCostanzo, Co-Founder & CEO Pedego Electric Bikes
  • Keith Moore, Founder & CEO, Boustead Securities
  • Rob Towles, Founder & CEO, INK Games
  • Anthony Bertolino, VP Growth, iTrustCapital
  • Sean Conrad, Principal Epic Insurance Brokers & Consultants
  • Konrad Feldman, Co-Founder & CEO, Quantcast
  • Shawn Dougherty, Founder & CEO, Volonic
  • Lesley Brog, CEO, Wags & Walks
  • Bala Sriraghavan, Founder & CEO, Datanetiix Solutions, Inc.
  • Dr. Behnam Khaleghi, MD, President, Pacific Rheumatology Medical Center
  • Doug Frederick, CEO, Healthcues
  • Tim Shank, Owner, Shank & Associates Insurance Services
  • Carol Emert, Creative Strategy Senior Manager, Salesforce
  • Erin Levzow, VP of Marketing Technology, Del Taco Restaurants Inc.

Non-Profits Recognized:

  • California Love Drop
  • Caterina's Club
  • The Literacy Project
  • Orange County United Way
  • S.T.E.A.M
  • Seneca Family of Agencies
  • Wags & Walks

IMPACT Award Winners:

Agency of the Year: Channel Bakers

Bank of the Year: Farmers & Merchants Bank

Best B2C App: Del Taco

Best App B2B2C: Indi

Best Luxury Developer: Primior

Best Content Innovation: EPIC Insurance

Best Content Innovation: ViewSonic

Best Crypto Investment Platform: iTrustCapital

Best Integrated Campaign Strategy: EPIC Insurance

Best IoT Indoor Air Quality Monitor: VizAeras

Best Non-Profit Campaign: Produce Marketing Association

Best SaaS Innovation: After, Inc. for QuickReg ®

Best SEO Campaign: Pepperdine Graziadio Business School

Best Social Media Campaign: ViewSonic

Best Social Presence: GoTurkiye TGA/BUKAFA

Best Use of Facebook: Earnin

Best Use of Linkedin: Pepperdine Graziadio Business School

Best Use of Video (Informational): VidMob

Best Website For Conversion: Intellimize

Best Website Functionality: GoTurkiye TGA/BUKAFA

Brand of the Year: Pedego Electric Bikes

Business Leader of the Year: Victor Cho, Evite

Business School of the Year: Pepperdine Graziadio Business School

CEO of the Year: Joe Megibow, Purple

CMO of the Year: Andrea Ward, VidMob; Jeanniey Walden, DailyPay

Community Impact: California Love Drop,Caterina's Club,The Literacy Project, Orange County United Way, S.T.E.A.M., Seneca Family of Agencies, Wags & Walks

CPG Company of the Year: Kadenwood Brands

CXO of the Year: Hope Frank

Developer of the Year: Datanetiix Solutions Inc

Disrupter of the Year: DailyPay

Education Disruptor of the Year: Learn Capital

Entrepreneur of the Year: Robert Towles, INK Games; Joshua Kreitzer, Channel Bakers

Expo of the Year: Electrify

Financial Planning Company of the Year: Investment Banker

Future-Proofer of the Year: Ware Malcomb

Healthcare Leader of the Year: Healthcues

Hospitality Company of the Year: Montage Hotels & Resorts

IMA Member of the Year: Jay Symonds, Amazon

IMA MVP: John Christian

Innovative Sales Enablement Strategy: EPIC Insurance

Innovation of the Year: DailyPay

Innovator of the Year: Dr. Jon Marashi; EPIC Insurance; iTrustCapital

Insurance Provider of the Year: Keenan

Investment Bank of the Year: Boustead Securities, LLC

Lifetime Achievement Award: Rod Carew

Luxury Product of the Year: Volonic

Personal Stylist of the Year: Bree Jacoby

Platform of the Year: VidMob & Upstream

Professional Association of the Year: Building Industry Association of Southern California

Rheumatologist of the Year: Dr. Behnam Khaleghi

Supply Chain Management Company of the Year: Tompkins International

Venture Capital Firm of the Year: Calibrate

Women's Leadership Award: Emily Washcovick, Yelp

2021 Integrity in Business: DailyPay

Giveaways:

  • A signed Oculus VR Goggle from Palmer Luckey
  • 10 Silver Bats Photo Print & Signed Signature from Rod Carew
  • Magnum Cabernet Aperture Wine signed by Jesse Katz
  • 2 GA tickets to the Chargers, NFL game
  • 1 Pedego Bike
  • 6 Ozobot
  • 2 Purple Plus Mattresses
  • 10 Purple Twincloud Pillow
  • 10 Purple Double Seat Cushion
  • 5 Purple Pajama Set
  • 2 x 55 inch ViewSonic Monitor
  • 6 Volonic Valet 3 charging devices
  • Del Taco Promo Code for FREE stuffed Quesadilla Taco for every IMPACT 21 attendee
  • Yelp Promo Code
  • Bree Jacoby Promo Code for $100 off your first appointment

For information on the Internet Marketing Association, visit https://imanetwork.org/ .

About the Internet Marketing Association (IMA):The Internet Marketing Association is one of the fastest-growing professional organizations in the world. Its mission is to provide a unique knowledge-sharing platform where proven internet marketing strategies are demonstrated and shared to increase each member's value to their industry and their organization.

Links to IMPACT21 Photo Gallery: https://photos.app.goo.gl/px8vwjQdwHDhvysPA https://photos.app.goo.gl/uBZDWmLVaT9P6Z8G8 https://photos.app.goo.gl/diwQyKRTFtPSmktP6 https://photos.app.goo.gl/yEaFUymCNGXeDuxu8

IMPACT Conference Recorded Stream: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZgymQ3uE06Q&t=12909s

Media Contact: Shaye McCloryVice President of MarketingKCOMM for IMA shaye@kcomm.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/internet-marketing-association-presents-digital-assets-fintech-machine-learning-for-military-applications-and-top-thought-leadership-in-its-10th-annual-impact-21-conference-live-streamed-from-wynn-resort-las-vegas-301404212.html

SOURCE Internet Marketing Association

Community Policy