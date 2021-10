Apex Legends has today launched update 1.82 on all platforms, so here’s the full list of changes and additions with this patch. This patch may not have any sort of flashy additions attached to it, but it seems to be tackling some much-needed server issues and preventing them from occurring in the future. As one of the notes in particular states, the team is working against DDoS attacks in the future, so the game’s servers should hopefully remain just a tad more consistent going forward. Without further adieu, here’s everything new with Apex Legends update 1.82!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO