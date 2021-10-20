OPINION: Stop caring about governors’ opinions on national issues

Throughout my time at the Daily Nebraskan opinion section, I have been rather critical of the media. Just last week, I criticized them for spending too much time covering the political stunts of state governors. After Biden’s inauguration, I said that the media played a more of a role in the nation’s division than the president. And during summer 2020, I implored journalists to tone down what I viewed as unnecessary COVID-19 hysteria. These are oversimplifications of my arguments, but I am no stranger to connecting the fourth estate to our nation’s problems.

POLITICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO