If you are considering purchasing some PS5 Darkplates for your PlayStation console, you’ll be disappointed but not surprised to learn that Dbrand has had to remove the PS5 Darkplates from sale after Sony has threatened legal action. The PlayStation accessory allows you to easily swap out the PlayStation side plates, but as many thought Sony have now stepped in to stop the sale of third party replacements, which is a real shame. Dbrand has removed their side plates from sale after receiving a cease and desist letter from the Sony legal team.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO