Burlington, VT

Family of Emily Ferlazzo: ‘Something didn’t click the first time we met him’

By Courtney Kramer
 9 days ago

The family of Emily Ferlazzo, the New Hampshire woman police say was killed by her husband after her remains were recovered Tuesday in St. Albans, was happy and loved to sing.

“She was the girl that ran around in polka dot pants and a striped shirt, dancing,” said Prudy Schwarz, her stepmother. “She was always very happy, she absolutely loved to sing, she was a good singer.”

Police say Joseph Ferlazzo admitted killing his wife Saturday inside the converted bus the couple were traveling in.

Husband confesses to killing missing New Hampshire woman, police say

Schwarz said she met Joseph Ferlazzo just once, but knew right away something wasn’t right.

“Something didn’t click the first time we met him,” she said. “I don’t know what it was about him, but we didn’t like him. I said it’s something with his eyes, he looks evil in his eyes.”

An autopsy is scheduled in Burlington to confirm the identity of the remains and the cause and manner of death. Joseph Ferlazzo is expected to be arraigned Wednesday on murder charges.

