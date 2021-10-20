CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man admits killing 'kind and caring great granddad'

Shropshire Star
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 31-year-old man has pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of a pensioner and three driving offences committed on the same day. Ashley Sumner, of Berwyn View, Ellesmere admitted the unlawful killing of 80-year-old John Bathers during a brief appearance at Stafford Crown Court yesterday. Sumner also entered guilty pleas...

www.shropshirestar.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
